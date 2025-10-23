Syracuse lands commitment from Garden State offensive lineman
Syracuse landed a commitment from 2027 Old Bridge (NJ) High ATH Connor Long, he announced on social media on Wednesday evening.
Long made his commitment following a weekend visit to Central New York to watch the Orange take on Pittsburgh. It was his second trip to Syracuse and it made a big impression to Long.
"It felt like I was coming back home," Long said to The Juice Online. "It felt like the right fit for me and my family."
His other offers included Toledo and Rhode Island.
Long discusses his decision to commit to the Orange
On the visit, Long got to take in the game day atmosphere, see the new facilities, tour campus, and most importantly, connect with the coaching staff.
One of the reasons why it felt like family was because of the coaching staff led by head coach Fran Brown, who has prioritized the Garden State since arriving at SU two years ago.
"The coaching staff were the first to believe in me and supported me through everything," Long said.
Long sees the potential Syracuse has in the future
Syracuse ultimately lost the game against Pitt, 30-13, but Long still enjoyed his visit and certainly sees the offensive potential in the Orange.
In 2024, Syracuse led the nation in passing yards, and did the same through the first four games of the season this year before injuries struck, including starting quarterback Steve Angeli.
He said he's looking forward to being part of that offensive success when he arrives in Central New York in two years.
Long joins a 2027 class that already has seven other players
There are seven other commitments currently in the 2027 Orange class, currently ranked second overall in the country. That includes defensive lineman Stanley Montgomery, ATH Tristin Hughes, defensive back Travis Miles, ATH Davion Crumitie, ATH Tank White and quarterback Justin Dixon.
"Very high competition and talent in this class," Long said.
His Knights team is currently off to a 7-1 start. Long plays both sides of the line for Old Bridge, but was recruited to Syracuse as a left tackle.
"I look to finish every block to the whistle and always dominate the line of scrimmage," Long said.
