    December 16, 2021
    Syracuse 2022 Signee Edits: Movie Posters

    The Orange is among the best programs in the country in creative signee announcement graphics.
    Syracuse football has made a name for itself with signee announcement edits. In years' past, themes have includes superheroes or music albums. For the 2022 recruiting cycle, the theme was movie posters. The edits were created by Brandon 'Bus' Whitaker and Akshay Ram. Recruits provided three movies that they liked to Syracuse, and then one was selected for the signing day graphic. Here are the edits along with the movie poster that inspired them. 

    RB LEQUINT ALLEN  - PAID IN FULL

    LeQuint Allen Poster

    LB KADIN BAILEY - BAD BOYS

    Kadin Bailey Poster

    DT BELIZAIRE BASSETTE - BELLY

    Belizaire Bassette Poster

    WR DONOVAN BROWN - FRIDAY

    Donovan Brown Poster

    OL JOE CRUZ - STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH

    Joe Cruz Poster

    DB DOM FOSTER - SPACE JAM

    Dom Foster Poster

    DE DENIS JAQUEZ - HE GOT GAME

    Denis Jaquez Poster

    LB MEKHI MASON - MENACE II SOCIETY

    Mekhi Mason Poster

    DB CORNELL PERRY - ROCKY IV

    Cornell Perry Poster

    DB QUAN PETERSON - BLACK PANTHER

    Quan Peterson Poster

    OL CHAD SCHUSTER - THE WATERBOY

    Chad Schuster Poster

    DB JEREMIAH WILSON - JOHN WICK 3

    Jeremiah Wilson Poster

    P MAX VON MARBURG - FRIDAY THE 13TH

    Max Von Marburg Poster

    Syracuse football had 13 players sign on National Signing Day and added one transfer (safety Bralyn Oliver from Louisville) as well. With those 14 additions to the 2022 roster, the Orange is far from done. In fact, head coach Dino Babers indicated this haul was about half of what he expected to bring in for next season. That would indicate a busy late period, culminating in the late National Signing Day which takes place on February 2nd. That will mean even more edits to admire in a few short months. 

