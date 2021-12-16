Syracuse 2022 Signee Edits: Movie Posters
Syracuse football has made a name for itself with signee announcement edits. In years' past, themes have includes superheroes or music albums. For the 2022 recruiting cycle, the theme was movie posters. The edits were created by Brandon 'Bus' Whitaker and Akshay Ram. Recruits provided three movies that they liked to Syracuse, and then one was selected for the signing day graphic. Here are the edits along with the movie poster that inspired them.
RB LEQUINT ALLEN - PAID IN FULL
LB KADIN BAILEY - BAD BOYS
DT BELIZAIRE BASSETTE - BELLY
WR DONOVAN BROWN - FRIDAY
OL JOE CRUZ - STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH
DB DOM FOSTER - SPACE JAM
DE DENIS JAQUEZ - HE GOT GAME
LB MEKHI MASON - MENACE II SOCIETY
DB CORNELL PERRY - ROCKY IV
DB QUAN PETERSON - BLACK PANTHER
OL CHAD SCHUSTER - THE WATERBOY
DB JEREMIAH WILSON - JOHN WICK 3
P MAX VON MARBURG - FRIDAY THE 13TH
Syracuse football had 13 players sign on National Signing Day and added one transfer (safety Bralyn Oliver from Louisville) as well. With those 14 additions to the 2022 roster, the Orange is far from done. In fact, head coach Dino Babers indicated this haul was about half of what he expected to bring in for next season. That would indicate a busy late period, culminating in the late National Signing Day which takes place on February 2nd. That will mean even more edits to admire in a few short months.