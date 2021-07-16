How Syracuse Targets Performed Thursday in the EYBL

Several Syracuse basketball recruiting targets took the floor on Thursday for their respective AAU teams in the Nike EYBL. This includes Orange commits, targets with offers and others on the radar that do not currently hold an offer. The table below shows how they performed. For a refresher on Tuesday's performances, CLICK HERE and Wednesday's performances, CLICK HERE.

Note: City Rocks did not play Thursday, but will be back inaction on Friday.

Category Christ Essandoko Chris Bunch Kamari Lands Justin Taylor Denver Anglin Chance Westry Kyle Filipowski Matt Filipowski Quadir Copeland Team Boo Williams Team Why Not Team Why Not Team Takeover NY Rens NY Rens NY Rens NY Rens NJ Scholars Result L 51-54 vs NY Rens L 57-61 vs Team Melo L 57-61 vs Team Melo L 61-66 Vegas Elite W 54-51 vs Boo Williams W 54-51 vs Boo Williams W 54-51 vs Boo Williams W 54-51 vs Boo Williams L 50-89 vs E1T1 Points 4 8 20 19 6 11 5 8 5 Shooting 0-6 3-9 9-16 9-16 2-5 5-11 2-8 4-9 2-5 3PT 0-1 1-6 1-3 0-3 2-4 0-1 0-1 0-0 1-2 FTs 4-6 1-2 1-2 1-5 0-0 1-1 1-2 0-0 0-0 Rebounds 3 13 11 2 3 6 3 5 1 Assists 1 1 0 0 1 1 1 1 3 Turnovers 0 2 4 0 0 1 0 2 0 Blocks 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Steals 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 3 Minutes 15 29 28 20 22 22 18 19 24

