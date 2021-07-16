How Syracuse Targets Performed Thursday in the EYBL
Several Syracuse basketball recruiting targets took the floor on Thursday for their respective AAU teams in the Nike EYBL. This includes Orange commits, targets with offers and others on the radar that do not currently hold an offer. The table below shows how they performed. For a refresher on Tuesday's performances, CLICK HERE and Wednesday's performances, CLICK HERE.
Note: City Rocks did not play Thursday, but will be back inaction on Friday.
SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!
|Category
|Christ Essandoko
|Chris Bunch
|Kamari Lands
|Justin Taylor
|Denver Anglin
|Chance Westry
|Kyle Filipowski
|Matt Filipowski
|Quadir Copeland
Team
Boo Williams
Team Why Not
Team Why Not
Team Takeover
NY Rens
NY Rens
NY Rens
NY Rens
NJ Scholars
Result
L 51-54 vs NY Rens
L 57-61 vs Team Melo
L 57-61 vs Team Melo
L 61-66 Vegas Elite
W 54-51 vs Boo Williams
W 54-51 vs Boo Williams
W 54-51 vs Boo Williams
W 54-51 vs Boo Williams
L 50-89 vs E1T1
Points
4
8
20
19
6
11
5
8
5
Shooting
0-6
3-9
9-16
9-16
2-5
5-11
2-8
4-9
2-5
3PT
0-1
1-6
1-3
0-3
2-4
0-1
0-1
0-0
1-2
FTs
4-6
1-2
1-2
1-5
0-0
1-1
1-2
0-0
0-0
Rebounds
3
13
11
2
3
6
3
5
1
Assists
1
1
0
0
1
1
1
1
3
Turnovers
0
2
4
0
0
1
0
2
0
Blocks
2
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Steals
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
2
3
Minutes
15
29
28
20
22
22
18
19
24
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!