Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSubscribeSI.com
Search

How Syracuse Targets Performed Thursday in the EYBL

An Orange commit posted a double-double while another had a bounce back game.
Author:
Publish date:

Several Syracuse basketball recruiting targets took the floor on Thursday for their respective AAU teams in the Nike EYBL. This includes Orange commits, targets with offers and others on the radar that do not currently hold an offer. The table below shows how they performed. For a refresher on Tuesday's performances, CLICK HERE and Wednesday's performances, CLICK HERE.

Note: City Rocks did not play Thursday, but will be back inaction on Friday.

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!

CategoryChrist EssandokoChris BunchKamari LandsJustin TaylorDenver AnglinChance WestryKyle FilipowskiMatt FilipowskiQuadir Copeland

Team

Boo Williams

Team Why Not

Team Why Not

Team Takeover

NY Rens

NY Rens

NY Rens

NY Rens

NJ Scholars

Result

L 51-54 vs NY Rens

L 57-61 vs Team Melo

L 57-61 vs Team Melo

L 61-66 Vegas Elite

W 54-51 vs Boo Williams

W 54-51 vs Boo Williams

W 54-51 vs Boo Williams

W 54-51 vs Boo Williams

L 50-89 vs E1T1

Points

4

8

20

19

6

11

5

8

5

Shooting

0-6

3-9

9-16

9-16

2-5

5-11

2-8

4-9

2-5

3PT

0-1

1-6

1-3

0-3

2-4

0-1

0-1

0-0

1-2

FTs

4-6

1-2

1-2

1-5

0-0

1-1

1-2

0-0

0-0

Rebounds

3

13

11

2

3

6

3

5

1

Assists

1

1

0

0

1

1

1

1

3

Turnovers

0

2

4

0

0

1

0

2

0

Blocks

2

1

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

Steals

0

2

1

0

0

0

0

2

3

Minutes

15

29

28

20

22

22

18

19

24

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Taylor Cuse
Recruiting

How Syracuse Targets Performed Thursday in the EYBL

Carey 2
Recruiting

Get to Know New Syracuse Offeree Peter Carey

Carey 1
Recruiting

Syracuse Basketball Offers 2022 C Peter Carey

Cuse helmet
Football

Syracuse to Face Tennessee in 2025 Chick Fil-A Kickoff

Starling
Recruiting

How Syracuse Targets Performed Wednesday in the EYBL

Jimmy
Basketball

Buddy, Jimmy, Jim Boeheim, and Adrian Autry, to Participate in USA East Coast's Tour of Spain

Colgate
Basketball

Syracuse Adds Colgate to Nonconference Schedule

Lands
Recruiting

How Syracuse Targets Performed Tuesday in the EYBL