Syracuse flips four-star prospect from Florida State
2026 defensive back Tedarius Hughes flipped his commitment from Florida State to Syracuse, he announced on social media.
The news was first reported by Hayes Fawcett from Rivals. Hughes is a 247 Sports composite four-star prospect, and holds well over a dozen offers.
Hughes has always been high on the Orange
He originally whittled his list down to Syracuse, Florida State and Louisville before picking the Seminoles in 2024. But Syracuse continued to recruit him after his announcement, and he visited as recently as last weekend when the Orange played North Carolina.
"I think the Cuse program is rebuilding with coach Fran Brown," Hughes said to The Juice Online.
"They have a tremendous coaching staff and team to do so."
The Homestead (FL) South Dade athlete's offer sheet also included Maryland, Miami, Missouri, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Florida and Colorado, among many others.
Syracuse's 2026 class is among the best in the country
Syracuse's 2026 class is now ranked No. 23 in the country, and is headlined by several bluechip recruits. Fellow Florida prospect Calvin Russell is a five-star recruit and ranked No. 23 in the country, and Amare Gough and Jarius Rodgers are also four-star recruits.
Eight of those commitments come from Florida, with Pennsylvania also sending eight commitments to Syracuse. Other Florida commitments include Javeion Cooper, Kameron Wilson, E'Shawn Sutton, Brayden Charney and Steven Pickard.
The class is rated the highest in school history since modern recruiting started being tracked.
