Syracuse Conducts Zoom Meeting with Elite 2022 PF Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

The Orange is heavily involved with one of the top players in the 2022 class

Syracuse basketball extended a scholarship offer to class of 2022 power forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield earlier this month and were immediately placed in his top six. The consensus top 10 player in the class had previously released a top five, but expanded that group when the Orange offered.

Syracuse has been heavily involved with him ever since, led by assistant Gerry McNamara and head coach Jim Boeheim. The Syracuse staff conducted a Zoom meeting with Huntley-Hatfield Monday morning a source confirmed (first reported by Jake Weingarten of StockRisers), and he told Sports Illustrated's Director of Basketball Recruiting Jason Jordan that it went very well.

"One of the most genuine conversations I've had in a while with a college," Huntley-Hatfield told Jordan. "Coach Boeheim said I'm their guy in my class."

Other schools in the coveted power forward's top six include Auburn, Kansas, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Wake Forest as he named in his SI All-American blog in October. Huntley-Hatfield also holds offers from Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville among others.

Huntley-Hatfield is listed at 6-9, 220 pounds. He is a powerful player who has excellent body control and has a jump shot that can extend out to the three point line. He can finish with both hands, is a solid ball handler and is one of the best rebounders in the 2022 class. It is easy to see why he is such a coveted prospect, and why Syracuse has made him a priority target.