2028 ATH Tyler Trusel reacts to 'amazing' Syracuse offer
One of the elite recruits in the 2028 class is Bloomfield Hills (MI) Brother Rice ATH Tyler Trusel.
247 Sports rates him as the No. 158th overall prospect in his class, and he already holds 20 offers, including from schools like Indiana, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin.
One of his more recent offers comes from Syracuse, and it is a school he is looking forward to getting to know better during his recruiting process.
Trusel talks Syracuse offer
"The Syracuse offer was amazing,” Trusel said to The Juice Online. “It was very unexpected, but it was a blessing.”
The offer came from Syracuse wide receivers coach Myles White.
"Coach White is a great dude,” Trusel said. “Talking to him was amazing.”
Syracuse conveys its goals to Trusel
The two talked about what Syracuse is looking to develop into in the next few years. In Fran Brown’s first year as head coach, Syracuse went 10-3 and finished 20th overall in the College Football Playoff rankings.
But Brown has also made it clear that his goal is to compete for ACC and National Championships in the near future.
White said that wants Trusel to be a part of that upward trajectory.
"I think the program is great,” Trusel said. “The special things that Syracuse and Fran Brown got going on, it’ll be amazing to see and possibly be a part within a few years.”
Trusel's recruitment to date
It’s early in his process, but Syracuse is among the schools standing out in Trusel’s recruitment so far.
"I still have a lot of time with me being a sophomore,” Trusel said. “But schools like Syracuse, Michigan State, and Wisconsin are in my top favorites.”
Other schools involved in his recruitment include Army, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kent State, Memphis, Miami (OH), Southern Miss, Toledo, UMass, Western Kentucky and Western Michigan.
Trusel's hot start to the season
Trusel is off to a great start this season. From weeks 1-5, he’s hauled in 182 yards off 12 receptions to go with two scores. He’s also recorded four tackles as a defensive back.
Currently, Trusel is receiving the most attention as a wide receiver.
"I’m a third down architect and playmaker,” Trusel said. “When you need a big play on third down, I’m here. I run great routes. I’m versatile. I can play X, Y and, Z."
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.