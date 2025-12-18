2027 Garden State ATH talks Syracuse offer: ‘I’m thankful'

2027 ATH Vish Turner hit a major milestone in his recruitment earlier in December when he received his first college offer from Syracuse.

The Atlantic City (NJ) High two-way player (wide receiver and defensive back) is coming off a season where he helped lead his team to a 10-2 record.

Schools such as Wagner, Rutgers, West Virginia and Charlotte have also reached out, but he will always remember that SU was the first to take a chance on him.

"I’m very thankful for the offer,” Turner said to The Juice Online. “It motivates me to keep working harder.”

He received the offer from Syracuse head coach Fran Brown, and the two spoke about how Turner fits in their offense (he is being recruited as a slot receiver) and how he can develop further at Syracuse.

"Coach Fran is honest, knowledgeable, and cares about his players,” Turner said.

The two also discussed the culture Brown is instilling at Syracuse. His mantra of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough) has been a mainstay since Brown arrived at SU two years ago.

It’s something that Turner definitely appreciated.

"I think the SU program is strong, well coached, and headed in the right direction,” Turner said. “(They have) great facilities, strong support, a winning culture, and a clear plan to develop players on and off the field.”

Vish previously attended Franchise Camp

Turner is not a stranger to Syracuse, having been in Central New York for Franchise Camp in June.

He got to know the coaches and campus well during that time, and came away with a positive impression of the school.

“It was a great experience and a cool way to connect with the coaches while competing, learning new techniques, and getting a better feel for the SU program,” Turner said.

Syracuse struggled in the 2025 season, going 3-9 after starting the season 3-1. Despite the downturn, Turner remains very interested in the Syracuse program and believes in the overall direction that Brown has envisioned for the Orange.

"I think Syracuse can improve and be even better in 2026,” Turner said.

As for Turner, he said the main improvement for him this fall was his consistency.

Said Turner: "I’m a quick, explosive slot wide receiver who creates separation."

