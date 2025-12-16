2029 Florida WR reacts to Syracuse offer: ‘It’s a great school'

2029 Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy wide receiver Michael Ceville-Rogers is a rapidly emerging prospect in his class.

Ceville-Rogers received his first offer from Syracuse in February, and since then has added offers from Sacramento State and Auburn.

He took the next step forward in his recruitment with the Orange when he visited Central New York in November to watch the Orange host Boston College in its 2025 season finale.

"My visit to Syracuse was an amazing time,” Ceville-Rogers said to The Juice Online. "I had a great time on game day.”

Ceville-Rogers goes in-depth on his Syracuse visit

Aside from seeing the facilities and taking in the game day crowd, Ceville-Rogers had a chance to get to know the coaching staff better. Among the coaches he met with included Fran Brown and Tommy Caporale.

“My top highlight was going through seeing how much coach Fran puts into his players and how much he wants them to succeed,” Ceville-Rogers said. "I feel like Syracuse would be a great school to settle down to in the future.”

He also enjoyed catching up with Caporale.

“Coach Cap is a great dude ever since the day I met him,” Ceville-Rogers said. "Always is a great attribute to a team like this. I talked about how great the program is.”

Ceville-Rogers believes SU will rebound in 2026

Syracuse struggled this year, going 3-9. They started the season 3-1, but injuries, especially to quarterback Steve Angeli, prevented the Orange from realizing their potential.

Ceville-Rogers believes that better things are ahead for SU, especially in light of them bringing in their highest recruiting class (30) in school history.

"I feel like Syracuse, with the recruits coming in, and the new staff and players, they will give any team they play a run for their money,” Ceville-Rogers said.

Ceville-Rogers draws impressive comparisons

It’s very early in Ceville-Rogers’ recruitment, and he said he’s just enjoying the experience and not getting ahead of himself.

"I don’t like to bring up my offers really because I try to not have a big ego of myself,” Ceville-Rogers said.

His game has often been compared to Julio Jones or Allen Lazard.

Said Ceville-Rogers: "I’m a go-get-it type of guy in the receiver room."

