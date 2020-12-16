What's Left for Syracuse in the 2021 Class?

National Signing Day was a rousing success for Syracuse football. Nineteen of their 20 commits officially signed with the Orange. So what is left for the 2021 recruiting cycle? There is still plenty left to do.

JAELIN MOSS

Moss has been committed to Syracuse for months. He has elected to sign during the traditional signing period in February. There are almost always at least one or two prospects who elect to do that for a variety of reasons. Chase Atkinson did the same last cycle. Moss is all Orange, and is not someone Syracuse fans should be concerned will flip. That said, it never hurts to continue to recruit your commits. Syracuse should and will do that over the next couple of months.

DEFENSIVE BACK

With Will Wells headed to Central Florida, Syracuse still has an open slot at defensive back. Expect Syracuse to look into other defensive back prospects. That means evaluating high schoolers that did not sign early, junior college options and even the transfer portal. The Orange will have options, but this will be an area they will look into over the coming weeks.

DEFENSIVE END

Hayden Nelson's decommitment the day before National Signing Day was a bit of a blow to the class. That said, Syracuse still hauled in two really good defensive end prospects. There is still one slot available with Nelson's departure. This will be an interesting area to monitor as, like defensive back, they could go the high school, junior college or transfer route.

TRANFER PORTAL

The portal will be an area that comes into focus over the next few months. There are options a plenty for the Orange, and they are expected to evaluate both lines of scrimmage in order to bolster the roster. Still, with the right talent, there may not be a position they would say no to if the right player is available.

