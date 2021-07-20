Which Syracuse Basketball Recruits Qualified for Peach Jam

Several Syracuse basketball recruiting targets were in action last week in the EYBL. The EYBL stands for the Elite Youth Basketball League and is run by Nike. The EYBL is considered the premier AAU basketball league, and culminates every summer with the Peach Jam. The Peach Jam is essentially the playoffs for the league, where a champion is crowned. It is a tournament style event, with single elimination games used for teams to advance similar to the NCAA Tournament.

For the first time ever this year, the Peach Jam semifinals and finals will be televised on ESPN.

Most Syracuse recruits' AAU squads qualified for Peach Jam. There were, however, a pair who did not. Here are the specifics including player, their respective AAU teams and EYBL record entering Peach Jam.

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!

QUALIFIED

PG JJ Starling - City Rocks (3-2)

SF Amarri Tice - City Rocks (3-2)

C Christ Essandoko - Boo Williams (5-2)

PG Quadir Copeland - NJ Scholars (3-4)

PG Chance Westry - New York Rens (6-1)

PG Denver Anglin - New York Rens (6-1)

PF Kyle Filipowski - New York Rens (6-1)

C Matt Filipowski - New York Rens (6-1)

SG Justin Taylor - Team Takeover (3-4)

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

DID NOT QUALIFY

SF Kamari Lands - Team Why Not (1-6)

SF Chris Bunch - Team Why Not (1-6)

While Lands and Bunch did not qualify, Lands had a big week individually and Bunch had his best performance on the final day.