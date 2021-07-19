How Syracuse Targets Performed in the EYBL on Sunday
Several Syracuse basketball recruiting targets took the floor on Sunday for their respective AAU teams in the Nike EYBL. This includes Orange commits, targets with offers and others on the radar that do not currently hold an offer. The table below shows how they performed.
For Tuesday's performances, CLICK HERE.
For Wednesday's performances, CLICK HERE.
For Thursday's performances, CLICK HERE.
For Friday's performances, CLICK HERE.
For Saturday's performances, CLICK HERE.
|Category
|Christ Essandoko
|Chris Bunch
|Kamari Lands
|Justin Taylor
|Chance Westry
|Denver Anglin
|Kyle Filipowski
|Matt Filipowski
|Quadir Copeland
|JJ Starling (1)
|JJ Starling (2)
|Amarri Tice (1)
|Amarri Tice (2)
Team
Boo Williams
Team Why Not
Team Why Not
Team Takeover
NY Rens
NY Rens
NY Rens
NY Rens
NJ Scholars
City Rocks
City Rocks
City Rocks
City Rocks
Result
W 90-57 vs Vegas Elite
L 71-79 vs Brad Beal Elite
L 71-79 vs Brad Beal Elite
W 73-69 vs JL3
W 81-66 vs Team CP3
W 81-66 vs Team CP3
W 81-66 vs Team CP3
W 81-66 vs Team CP3
W 70-49 vs Mac Irvin Fire
L 60-70 vs Team Durant
W 64-56 vs Nightrydas
L 60-70 vs Team Durant
W 64-56 vs Nightrydas
Points
2
19
3
13
16
10
17
4
9
25
5
9
11
FGs
1-2
7-13
1-9
3-8
7-14
4-10
5-6
2-4
2-6
9-16
2-9
3-7
4-11
3PT
0-0
5-8
0-5
1-2
0-3
2-7
4-4
0-1
0-0
5-11
1-7
1-4
2-4
FTs
0-0
0-0
1-2
6-6
2-2
0-0
3-5
0-0
5-6
2-3
0-0
2-3
1-2
Rebounds
0
2
5
6
2
3
6
5
5
2
2
1
4
Assists
0
0
1
2
6
5
3
1
7
2
5
0
1
Turnovers
1
1
4
2
3
2
1
1
3
5
3
1
0
Blocks
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Steals
0
0
1
1
1
1
2
0
2
1
1
0
2
Minutes
10
27
28
26
25
25
15
16
17
33
28
20
26
