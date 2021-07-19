How Syracuse Targets Performed in the EYBL on Sunday

Several Syracuse basketball recruiting targets took the floor on Sunday for their respective AAU teams in the Nike EYBL. This includes Orange commits, targets with offers and others on the radar that do not currently hold an offer. The table below shows how they performed.

For Tuesday's performances, CLICK HERE.

For Wednesday's performances, CLICK HERE.

For Thursday's performances, CLICK HERE.

For Friday's performances, CLICK HERE.

For Saturday's performances, CLICK HERE.

Category Christ Essandoko Chris Bunch Kamari Lands Justin Taylor Chance Westry Denver Anglin Kyle Filipowski Matt Filipowski Quadir Copeland JJ Starling (1) JJ Starling (2) Amarri Tice (1) Amarri Tice (2) Team Boo Williams Team Why Not Team Why Not Team Takeover NY Rens NY Rens NY Rens NY Rens NJ Scholars City Rocks City Rocks City Rocks City Rocks Result W 90-57 vs Vegas Elite L 71-79 vs Brad Beal Elite L 71-79 vs Brad Beal Elite W 73-69 vs JL3 W 81-66 vs Team CP3 W 81-66 vs Team CP3 W 81-66 vs Team CP3 W 81-66 vs Team CP3 W 70-49 vs Mac Irvin Fire L 60-70 vs Team Durant W 64-56 vs Nightrydas L 60-70 vs Team Durant W 64-56 vs Nightrydas Points 2 19 3 13 16 10 17 4 9 25 5 9 11 FGs 1-2 7-13 1-9 3-8 7-14 4-10 5-6 2-4 2-6 9-16 2-9 3-7 4-11 3PT 0-0 5-8 0-5 1-2 0-3 2-7 4-4 0-1 0-0 5-11 1-7 1-4 2-4 FTs 0-0 0-0 1-2 6-6 2-2 0-0 3-5 0-0 5-6 2-3 0-0 2-3 1-2 Rebounds 0 2 5 6 2 3 6 5 5 2 2 1 4 Assists 0 0 1 2 6 5 3 1 7 2 5 0 1 Turnovers 1 1 4 2 3 2 1 1 3 5 3 1 0 Blocks 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Steals 0 0 1 1 1 1 2 0 2 1 1 0 2 Minutes 10 27 28 26 25 25 15 16 17 33 28 20 26

