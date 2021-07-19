Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSubscribeSI.com
Search

How Syracuse Targets Performed in the EYBL on Sunday

Chris Bunch has a big day and Quadir Copeland stuffs the stat sheet once again.
Author:
Publish date:

Several Syracuse basketball recruiting targets took the floor on Sunday for their respective AAU teams in the Nike EYBL. This includes Orange commits, targets with offers and others on the radar that do not currently hold an offer. The table below shows how they performed.

For Tuesday's performances, CLICK HERE.

For Wednesday's performances, CLICK HERE.

For Thursday's performances, CLICK HERE.

For Friday's performances, CLICK HERE.

For Saturday's performances, CLICK HERE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!

CategoryChrist EssandokoChris BunchKamari LandsJustin TaylorChance WestryDenver AnglinKyle FilipowskiMatt FilipowskiQuadir CopelandJJ Starling (1)JJ Starling (2)Amarri Tice (1)Amarri Tice (2)

Team

Boo Williams

Team Why Not

Team Why Not

Team Takeover

NY Rens

NY Rens

NY Rens

NY Rens

NJ Scholars

City Rocks

City Rocks

City Rocks

City Rocks

Result

W 90-57 vs Vegas Elite

L 71-79 vs Brad Beal Elite

L 71-79 vs Brad Beal Elite

W 73-69 vs JL3

W 81-66 vs Team CP3

W 81-66 vs Team CP3

W 81-66 vs Team CP3

W 81-66 vs Team CP3

W 70-49 vs Mac Irvin Fire

L 60-70 vs Team Durant

W 64-56 vs Nightrydas

L 60-70 vs Team Durant

W 64-56 vs Nightrydas

Points

2

19

3

13

16

10

17

4

9

25

5

9

11

FGs

1-2

7-13

1-9

3-8

7-14

4-10

5-6

2-4

2-6

9-16

2-9

3-7

4-11

3PT

0-0

5-8

0-5

1-2

0-3

2-7

4-4

0-1

0-0

5-11

1-7

1-4

2-4

FTs

0-0

0-0

1-2

6-6

2-2

0-0

3-5

0-0

5-6

2-3

0-0

2-3

1-2

Rebounds

0

2

5

6

2

3

6

5

5

2

2

1

4

Assists

0

0

1

2

6

5

3

1

7

2

5

0

1

Turnovers

1

1

4

2

3

2

1

1

3

5

3

1

0

Blocks

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

Steals

0

0

1

1

1

1

2

0

2

1

1

0

2

Minutes

10

27

28

26

25

25

15

16

17

33

28

20

26

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Bunch 2
Recruiting

How Syracuse Targets Performed in the EYBL on Sunday

Lands
Recruiting

How Syracuse Targets Performed on Saturday in the EYBL

Copeland 2
Recruiting

How Syracuse Recruits Performed in Friday's EYBL Games

Taylor Cuse
Recruiting

How Syracuse Targets Performed Thursday in the EYBL

Carey 2
Recruiting

Get to Know New Syracuse Offeree Peter Carey

Carey 1
Recruiting

Syracuse Basketball Offers 2022 C Peter Carey

Cuse helmet
Football

Syracuse to Face Tennessee in 2025 Chick Fil-A Kickoff

Starling
Recruiting

How Syracuse Targets Performed Wednesday in the EYBL