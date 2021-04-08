Texas OL Transfer Willie Tyler Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse football added a big piece to its offensive line for next season as Texas transfer Willie Tyler announced his commitment. He has three years of eligibility remaining. Tyler is the third transfer Syracuse has added this offseason, joining defensive back Jason Simmons and quarterback Garrett Shrader. Tyler is coming to Syracuse as an offensive tackle but is versatile enough to play guard as well. He picked the Orange over Eastern Michigan, Arkansas State, New Mexico, BYU and Louisiana-Monroe.

Tyler is listed at 6-7, 335 pounds. He played tackle at the junior college level but was considered a guard for the Longhorns.

Tyler signed with Texas out of Iowa Western Community College in the 2019 recruiting cycle. He redshirted as a sophomore in 2019, and opted out in 2020 due to concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore Tyler never even played a down for Texas before transferring out with the Longhorns change in its coaching staff. Tyler was expected to compete for a starting guard spot before opting out of last season.

As a junior college prospect, Tyler picked Texas over Louisiana Tech, SMU and West Virginia.

Syracuse is looking to revamp its offensive line this offseason, and looked into several offensive line transfers. The Orange zeroed in on Tyler and made him the top priority very early.

During the 2020 season, Syracuse had significant injuries along the offensive line. That forced fullback/tight end Chris Elmore to move to guard. The Orange is looking to bolster its offensive line depth to avoid a repeat of that issue and have improved play next season.