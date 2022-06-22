Zyian Moultrie-Goddard Commits to Syracuse, Discusses Decision

Class of 2023 New Rochelle (NY) Iona Prep linebacker Zyian Moultrie-Goddard has committed to Syracuse he announced on Wednesday. Moultrie-Goddard picked the Orange over offers from Arizona State, Rutgers, Tennessee and West Virginia.

"It really came down, for me, to the educational part," Moultrie-Goddard said. "It came down to the educational part and the family environment I felt when I was at Syracuse. It just felt more like home.

"I felt like Syracuse, say I didn't go to the NFL, I felt I could do more with a degree from Syracuse than I could at West Virginia."

The official visit was Moultrie-Goddard's third trip to Central New York. He visited for Junior Day and the annual Spring Game. Each visit made him feel like he was at home.

"It was really every visit," Moultrie-Goddard said. "Every time I went down there, it just felt like home. On the official when I got to hang out with guys on the team, it showed me they have guys I can get along with and that's really important. To have a relationship with your future teammates."

The 6-2, 240 pounder's lead recruiter at Syracuse was Nick Monroe. The developed a strong relationship during the recruiting process. In addition, Moultrie-Goddard bonded with defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony White. Those relationships proved important in Moultrie-Goddard's final decision.

"It was really important," Moultrie-Goddard said. "I got pretty close with coach White too after we started texting and stuff. It was really important, but I really paid attention to the school because the way colleges go, coaches come in and out. They can leave. So I paid attention to how the school fit me."

After Moultrie-Goddard made the decision to pick Syracuse, the next step was telling the coaching staff.

"They were really excited," Moultrie-Goddard said. "They really wanted me and they want to use me to recruit other kids. They were really excited."

Zyian Moultrie-Goddard is Syracuse's fourth commitment in the 2023 recruiting class. He is also the third player from New York State. He joins tight end David Clement and defensive lineman Rashard Perry as Empire State products that have committed to the Orange. Syracuse's class also includes quarterback LaNorris Sellers.

