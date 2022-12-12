How to Watch Syracuse vs Indiana (NCAA Men's Soccer National Championship)

Matchup: Syracuse (18-2-4) vs Indiana (14-4-6)

Location: WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, NC)

Time: 6:00 p.m. Eastern - Monday, December 12th.

Television: ESPNU

Stream: LIVE STREAM

Series History: Monday's National Championship game will be the first meeting in men's soccer for Syracuse and Indiana.

Live Stats: LINK

Syracuse has been one of the best teams in the country all season. The Orange really announced itself onto the national scene with a 2-1 win at defending National Champion and top ranked Clemson on September 16th. Syracuse dominated that match more than the score would indicate, controlling possession and outshooting the Tigers 20-12. This victory validated home wins against ranked opponents Penn State and Notre Dame, as well as proving Syracuse was among the best teams in men's college soccer. Syracuse would finish the season strong, including wins over fourth ranked Wake Forest and 11th ranked Louisville before winning the ACC Tournament.

Transfer Levonte Johnson has made a name for himself throughout the season with eight game winning goals. That includes the game winner against Creighton in the National Semifinal, scoring off of a beautiful pass from fellow transfer Nathan Opoku with minutes remaining to earn the 3-2 victory. That set up Monday's title game where the Orange will look for the program's first National Championship. Indiana is one of the most storied programs in the sport, holding the second most national titles all time.

