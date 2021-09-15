Coach McIntyre Picks Up 100th Victory as Syracuse Rolls 7-0 Over Binghamton

Syracuse's men's soccer team put on an impressive performance against Binghamton winning 7-0, giving Coach Ian McIntyre his 100th victory as head coach of the Orange in dominant fashion.

From the opening whistle, Syracuse controlled the run of play, breaking the deadlock five minutes into the match when freshman Curt Calov finished off a beautiful cross from Giona Leibold to put the Orange up 1-0.

Leibold was wreaking havoc down the left flank for the entirety of the match, constantly flying down the wing and exposing Binghamton's right side of their defense.

Three minutes later, Calov collected his brace and doubled the lead for the Orange after a wonderful ball across the face of goal by none other than reigning ACC Player of the Week Deandre Kerr.

Binghamton had no answers for the two Syracuse forwards all match.

In the 18th minute, Deandre Kerr stayed hot, making it three consecutive games with a goal to put 'Cuse up 3-0 early.

After this impressive start to the half, the pace of play slowed down with the only notable moment following was in the 28th minute when the Binghamton keeper saved a shot off his post from close range.

The first half highlighted the dominance Syracuse had in the midfield, stifling any opportunity Binghamton had to get the ball in the attacking third, whether it was winning 50/50 balls or their intense press that allowed them to win the ball back in dangerous positions. The first half was as one sided as it could be.

Syracuse started the second half just like the first, when Kerr notched his second goal of the game in the 56th minute to push the lead after a great individual effort to pick off an errant Bearcat pass before slotting the ball in the side netting to make it 4-0.

Five minutes later, senior Manel Busquets danced his way through the box before a tidy far post finish to extend the lead to five.

Freshman Francesco Pagano scored his first career goal for the Orange off of another impeccable cross from Leibold who collected his second assist of the evening in the 68th minute to make it 6-0.

The seventh goal of the match came from newly turned 18-year-old Aidan Arber after Colin Biros' shot from distance was saved directly onto Arber's foot for a simple tap in.

The most impressive sequence from the match was not a goal. In the 73rd minute after a poor giveaway by Syracuse in the midfield and already up 7-0, the entire team sprinted back to stop the Binghamton counter and quickly won the ball back. The Orange were not letting up and were assertive for the entire 90 minutes.

Syracuse goes again Friday, when they host ACC opponent Louisville at 7:00 p.m. at SU Soccer Stadium.