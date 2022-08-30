Syracuse Men's Soccer Upsets #21 Penn State

Syracuse, N.Y. – What a game, what a night. Dare to dream is exactly what Syracuse did as Colin Biros scores the lone goal late in the second half to lead the Orange to a 1-0 upset over #21 Penn State. Syracuse is now 2-0 on the young season.

There was a buzz about SU Soccer Stadium even before kickoff. First, they had recent graduate and current Toronto FC Forward Deandre Kerr in attendance. There was an incredible turnout for the 6:00 p.m. kickoff following a win for the women’s side over Siena. Finally, Lorenzo Boselli was introduced into the starting lineup for his first career start.

From the jump Syracuse was the aggressor getting a solid cross into the box just a bit over a minute into play. The Orange got another look in the 9th minute on a corner. Christian Curti put a head on the ball following a deflection that was redelivered into the box.

In the 15th minute came the next chance for the Orange when a blocked shot came out to Giona Leibold who was just off target. Right after this, following a previous warning, the Penn State bench was cautioned.

Quickly after the yellow card Penn State had their strongest chance of the first half. It was a creative ball in to Bettenhausen in the box. His shot was toward the top left corner, but Lucas Daunhauer made a miraculous diving save.

The Orange continued to show the array of ways they can attack when Opoku attempted to chip the keeper. He missed just high after a ball from Johnson was played into him. In the 26th minute there was a bit of contact between Opoku and Shakes in the box and a yellow was raised but not for the contact. It ended up being Olu Ogunwale of Penn State receiving the card.

Shakes was under pressure again when Pagano forced him to make a save in the 37th minute. The final menacing attempt in the first half for either side came from Penn State’s Privett who was unable to hit the ball cleanly and was ended up off target late in the half.

At the break both coaches had to feel like they would have a chance in the final 45 minutes. Syracuse only had two more shots than the Nittany Lions, both teams had two corners, and Penn State even managed to force Daunhauer to make one more save than his counterpart.

This did not last as the second half would be dominant by Syracuse. A 20-3 shot differential, Shakes making seven saves and 8 corners from the Orange just summarize the pressure they were able to apply. There would even be a 35-minute stretch from the end of the first half until just before the Orange goal where Penn State did not get a single shot off.

The Orange had an early chance in the 49th minute on a Leibold cross to Curti but that was not enough to make the difference. They continued to pressure and show that this team is different. There was desire. Syracuse wanted it more and their relentless onslaught of chances proved that.

In the second half the crowd provided multiple gasps on Orange chances that were turned away. There were a few instances out of the break where Syracuse just took one too many touches to either deliver a cross or get a shot off. If there is any knock for the performance this team provided it would be to be a bit more decisive and attack the openings when they are present.

It was in the 63rd minute that a Biros ball into Boselli was headed above the frame. The ball had a little too much on it which made it a tough ball for Boselli to handle. A 68th minute free kick came in the midst of Syracuse’s dominant stretch that led to the later goal. Biros was the one to take it and he hit the wall, got his own deflection before forcing Shakes to make a save.

It seemed like Penn State had stolen a lead in the 72nd minute but an offsides flag relived the home crowd. It would be just seven minutes after the disallowed goal that Biros would deliver his masterful winner.

Colin Biros received a high ball, went towards the goal getting the defender to bite and finished inside the far post. The crowd erupted and the Syracuse bench celebrated themselves into a yellow. Was it worth it? I doubt anyone on the Orange side would say it was not.

The Nittany Lions did not go away. It would be two consecutive saves from the Syracuse keeper that kept the advantage. Penn State did not have many chances, but they did produce quality one's. They were a slower, more methodical team that worked for quality over quantity with their shots. Their choice to play on the slower side and bring down the tempo was exploited by the Orange in the second half, however.

After the upset victory there is a different feeling around this team. Last season these kinds of games might have been losses or may have needed overtime. The Orange knew they had to prove that they can win close battles against top competition. The reigning Big Ten champs who beat Syracuse 3-0 last year certainly fall under that umbrella and now this team will look to continue to prove it's might ahead of ACC play.

This Friday Syracuse will travel to Vermont to face another team that was featured in the NCAA Tournament last year. After that they have a match up with Uconn before the opening of conference action against #4 Notre Dame. That will be a 1:00 p.m. contest at home on September 10th.

