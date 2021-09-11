Syracuse Starts ACC Play With Convincing Win at Virginia

DeAndre Kerr scored two goals as Syracuse men's soccer picked up a 3-1 road win at Virginia to open ACC play. It was the Orange's first ACC road win since October 12, 2019, snapping an eight game road losing streak. Syracuse improved to 3-2 (1-0) on the season while Virginia dropped to 2-2 (0-1).

The two goals from Kerr came on his only two shots of the game, but he made each count. Goalkeeper Lucas Daunhauer had three saves to limit UVA to just one goal on 10 shots. Each team had 10 shots, four of which were on goal, but the difference was finishing. Syracuse converted those four shots on goal into three goals while Virginia managed just one in the same number of opportunities.

Kerr got Syracuse off to a good start early. Just over five minutes into the game, Kerr beat Virginia goalie Holden Brown to give the Orange a quick 1-0 lead. That put the Cavaliers back on their heels. Syracuse stayed aggressive, and picked up a second goal just 13 minutes later.

Colin Biros found Max Kent, who found the back of the net to give the Orange a two goal lead. Virginia, however, would not go away quietly. Four minutes after Syracuse's second goal, Paul Wiese assisted on a Leon Afonso goal to bring the Cavs within one.

The game would stay 2-1 for the rest of the first half and most of the second. That is until the 74th minute when Colin Biros picked up his second assist of the night on Kerr's second goal to give the Orange a much needed insurance goal.

Syracuse is next in action against Binghamton Tuesday night at SU Soccer Stadium. That game kicks off at 7:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on ACC Network Xtra.