Syracuse Women’s Soccer Picks Up Sixth Straight Win

The goal of non-conference play for Syracuse women’s soccer: “Keep them healthy and get them confident.”

According to Head Coach Nicky Adams, the team has achieved both in a 3-0 win over Cornell.

The Orange played in their last non-conference game against Cornell where they scored three goals in the first half, but only two of them counted.

The first goal scored in the fifth minute was waved off. Syracuse’s corner from junior Kate Murphy found graduate student Jenna Tivnan’s head who redirected it toward frame, but graduate student Chelsea Domond tapped it in from an offside position.

The Orange officially added the first one to the scoreboard with sophomore Erin Flurey’s penalty kick in the 23rd minute.

[insert tweet]: https://twitter.com/sammyst18/status/1569051990113796097?s=46&t=WFOT23vA4-6i4T_Mauwznw

The goal is Flurey’s fourth of the season.

Cornell’s best chance of the first half came from junior Mia Gonzalez who hit off the crossbar in the 38th minute of play.

First-year Gianna Savella took the Orange into the second half after scoring her first career goal by heading in Domond’s cross in the 45th minute.

[insert tweet]: https://twitter.com/sammyst18/status/1569059171370237956?s=46&t=WFOT23vA4-6i4T_Mauwznw

“I expected Gianna’s goal, her first one, to be with her foot but the fact that [it was] with her head, we’ll take it,” Adams said.

Cornell came into the second half hot, forcing first-year Shea Vanderbosch to make a diving save in the 51st minute.

Syracuse’s Ashley Rauch, a sophomore, had an opportunity to finish a through ball in the 63rd minute, but placed it far right of frame.

Domond did ultimately score her fourth goal of the season after cutting to her right on the left side and finishing in the upper right 90.

[insert tweet]: https://twitter.com/sammyst18/status/1569071472315957248?s=46&t=WFOT23vA4-6i4T_Mauwznw

The Orange defeated the Big Red 3-0 and won their sixth straight game for the fourth time in program history. It has been over two decades since this was last done in 2000, and happened only two other times before then in 1998 and 1996.

Syracuse will open up Atlantic Coastal Conference play at home on Friday at 7 p.m. against third-ranked Duke.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF