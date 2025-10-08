Waters says Syracuse basketball's roster looks NCAA tournament worthy
After a disappointing 14-19 season, Syracuse basketball completely retooled in the offseason and has high expectations heading into 2025-26.
With ACC Tipoff starting on Tuesday, we welcomed on Syracuse.com’s Mike Waters to preview what to expect from this year’s team on today’s Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Bleav and On SI.
Waters believes that Syracuse has had an underrated transfer portal class, led by Georgia Tech transfer point guard Nathan George and Oregon State transfer wing Nate Kingz. They figure to be in a starting lineup with SU’s two leading scorers from last year, Donnie Freeman and JJ Starling.
The addition of a GM has vastly helped SU
On top of that, Syracuse has brought in a top incoming freshman class led by Kiyan Anthony and Sadiq White. All of that has been helped by the addition of Syracuse general manager Alex Klein.
“I think it's a vastly improved roster,” Waters said. "I think the addition a year ago of Alex Klein helped them prepare to go into the portal this year, not only with more money, but also more of a plan ahead of time. You had somebody in a dedicated position whose job it was while the season was going along last year.”
Still, there is pressure for the roster to deliver. After three straight seasons of not going to the NCAA Tournament, there is a mandate among the coaching staff and players that this is the year that Syracuse finally returns to the dance.
Is it NCAA Tourney or bust for Autry?
The question is what happens to head coach Red Autry and his staff if Syracuse falls short of that goal. For some in the fan base, a trip to the NCAA Tournament is necessary to save his job. Waters has taken a more measured approach.
"I don't think it necessarily has to be the NCAA Tournament or bust,” Waters said. "I know the goal of both the coaching staff and the players on this team is to get back to the tournament. They're well aware that it's been a long time, four years by Syracuse standards as an eternity, not to be in the tournament.”
As a result, Waters does think that the Syracuse roster, as constructed, is one that is worthy of making the tournament. Of course, injuries can play a factor in whether they get there or not. Last year, Freeman and Starling combined to play just seven games together because of various ailments.
The passing of SU great Lawrence Moten
Afterward, Waters also discusses his thoughts on the passing of all-time Syracuse great Lawrence Moten.
Widely considered to be one of the best players in program history, Moten played at SU from 1991-95, and left as Syracuse's all-time leading scorer at 2,334 points. His record stands to this day after his four-year career where he averaged 19.3 ppg.
