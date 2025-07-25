Syracuse football punter Jack Stonehouse lets his strong leg speak for itself
One of the best moves Fran Brown made when he did a re-make of his Orange contingent to take with him to this week's ACC Kickoff event in Charlotte, was to include the redshirt senior from the west coast in the group. Not only from a program leadership standpoint since joining the 'Cuse from MIzzou, but also because of the critical game-situation contributions he makes with his leg leading to controlling field position.
Stonehouse takes advantage of SU's rich past to help his future
When he met the media this week in Charlotte, Stonehouse spent time talking about his relationship and off-season workouts with former Orange punter Riley Dixon (2012-15) helping him prepare physially and mentally for the upcoming season.
(Dixon, by-the-way, signed a two-year, $6 million free agent contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past March.)
Dixon, and perhaps Stonehouse one day, are part of the long line of SU punters who then moved on to the NFL, a list dating all the way back to the 1950s. It's a tradition that Stonehouse can also relate to, literally. His father John punted at USC and briefly for the Giants, and his cousin Ryan has played three seasons in the NFL and is currently with the Dolphins.
"I've talked to Riley Dixon, I've gone out punting with him a couple of times," Stonehouse said this week. "He's teaching me how to be more consistent in different ways, different punts. So it's just being the most prepared."
The on-field reason why Brown wanted his special-teams standout in the spotlight
There is no doubt Stonehouse has become a weapon when needed. Brown counts on his ability to help tilt the field for the Syracuse defense, in certain specific game situations scattered throughout the season. Stonehouse has a knack for getting balls downed within the 20-yard line, and the aforementioned school mark for net punting average.
"Just like everyone else's position, it's important when you have to do it under the lights. When you're out there, it's muscle memory," Stonehouse explained.
"Like everyone says. special teams is still
a third of the game, so if you have a chance to change the
way of the game or change the outcome of the game, you've just got to do it to the best of your ability."
Stonehouse sees the program's momentum continuing as planned
Understanding that as a rare special teams player looked to as a leader of the squad overall, the commitment from Brown and his teammates reminds Stonehouse daily that he made the right move coming to Syracuse.
Off a 10-win season and bowl victory, Stonehouse has marveled at how things have jelled this summer, now just over a month until the season opener August 30 against Tennessee (12:00 p.m. ET / ABC).
"This is definitely the closest team I have ever been on," Stonehouse set succinctly. "We have a bunch of guys that enjoy being around each other, that's when you get close and you get the attitude 'I would do anything for the guy next to me' and I think that's what we have."
