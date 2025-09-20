Dabo Swinney Visibly Emotional After Clemson's Disappointing Loss to Syracuse
The playing of Clemson's alma mater at Memorial Stadium is a tradition that has often followed a Tigers' win, especially during the tenure of two-time national champion and coach Dabo Swinney.
But Swinney's Tigers have fallen on hard times, so much so that there were few fans left in the stands to hear the playing of the alma mater—and see Swinney wearing his emotions on his sleeve after the 34-21 defeat at the hands of Syracuse, which dropped Clemson to 1-3.
As the alma mater played, Swinney stood arm-in-arm with junior cornerback Avieon Terrell—and the Clemson coach became visibly emotional.
It's Clemson's worst start to a season since 2004 and the worst start to a season in the Swinney era, which began in 2009.
"I’m human, man. I’m not a cyborg," Swinney said when asked about the emotional moment. "It’s my life. I’ve been here 23 years. I love this place. I give this place the very best I’ve got every single day. I hurt. I’ve invested my life here—I feel the pain. It’s not just my pain. I feel everybody’s pain, but that comes with my job.
"I don’t run from that—This is a very, very low day, but I also know we’ll get through it. There’ll be more great days. Nobody wants to hear that in this moment, but it’s true."