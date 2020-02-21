A&M Baseball Shorthanded Against Army

COLLEGE STATION — Busting their keesters around the diamond, Texas A & M baseball is gearing for another series victory. The No.21 Aggies have dominated in wins against Miami (Ohio), Stephen F. Austin and Prairie View A & M for a 5-0 start.

The Aggies, known for their former military background, will take on the nation's military academy as West Point travels to west campus. The Black Knights (1-2) picked up the season opener victory against Duke before dropping a pair to close out the weekend.

Although A & M should be considered a favorite following their offensive production, which has tallied 75 runs in five outings, will be short-handed for the weekend against Army. A & M manager Rob Childress announced that third baseman Logan Sartori and outfielder Rody Baker would not be available for the series due to injuries.

Baker, who recently joined the team from New Mexico Junior College, took a fastball to the face against SFA's Reese Easterling Tuesday night. After writhing in the dirt for several minutes, he would leave with the medical staff, holding a towel covered in blood around his nose. Childress did not name the timetable of when the outfielder could return to regular play.

"He plays incredibly hard," Childress said following the 13-4 victory Tuesday evening. "My prayer is that we get him back as quick as we can get him back.”

Sartori, a fellow transfer from Hutchinson Community College, has been one of the driving forces for the Aggies offense. In his first series against the RedHawks, the junior would go 4-for-10 with three runs, four RBI, one double and two homeruns.

In the first inning against the Panthers, Sartori would take a pitch to the forehead against PVA & M's Derrick Curry. Remaining in the game to round the bases, Sartori would be replaced after scoring with Ty Coleman. Sartori would spot a shiner over his left eye heading into the locker room after the 30-2 run-ruling victory.

Both players could miss an extended period of time, but neither injury is considered season-ending at the time. The Aggies will take the mound Friday at 6:30 p.m. for the series opener. Saturday's showdown will be at 2 p.m. and Sunday's finale will begin at Noon. All three games will be on SEC Network+, which is available through the ESPN app.

PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

• FRIDAY: #35 Asa Lacy (Jr., LHP, 1-0, 1.50 ERA) vs. #44 Logan Smith (Sr., LHP, 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

• SATURDAY: #23 Christian Roa (Jr., RHP, 1-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. TBA

• SUNDAY: #18 Chandler Jozwiak (Jr., LHP, 1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. TBA