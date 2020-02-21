AllAggies
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Recruiting

A&M Baseball Shorthanded Against Army

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION — Busting their keesters around the diamond, Texas A&M baseball is gearing for another series victory. The No.21 Aggies have dominated in wins against Miami (Ohio), Stephen F. Austin and Prairie View A&M for a 5-0 start.

The Aggies, known for their former military background, will take on the nation's military academy as West Point travels to west campus. The Black Knights (1-2) picked up the season opener victory against Duke before dropping a pair to close out the weekend.

Although A&M should be considered a favorite following their offensive production, which has tallied 75 runs in five outings, will be short-handed for the weekend against Army. A&M manager Rob Childress announced that third baseman Logan Sartori and outfielder Rody Baker would not be available for the series due to injuries.

Baker, who recently joined the team from New Mexico Junior College, took a fastball to the face against SFA's Reese Easterling Tuesday night. After writhing in the dirt for several minutes, he would leave with the medical staff, holding a towel covered in blood around his nose. Childress did not name the timetable of when the outfielder could return to regular play.

"He plays incredibly hard," Childress said following the 13-4 victory Tuesday evening. "My prayer is that we get him back as quick as we can get him back.”

Sartori, a fellow transfer from Hutchinson Community College, has been one of the driving forces for the Aggies offense. In his first series against the RedHawks, the junior would go 4-for-10 with three runs, four RBI, one double and two homeruns.

In the first inning against the Panthers, Sartori would take a pitch to the forehead against PVA&M's Derrick Curry. Remaining in the game to round the bases, Sartori would be replaced after scoring with Ty Coleman. Sartori would spot a shiner over his left eye heading into the locker room after the 30-2 run-ruling victory.

Both players could miss an extended period of time, but neither injury is considered season-ending at the time. The Aggies will take the mound Friday at 6:30 p.m. for the series opener. Saturday's showdown will be at 2 p.m. and Sunday's finale will begin at Noon. All three games will be on SEC Network+, which is available through the ESPN app.

PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

• FRIDAY: #35 Asa Lacy (Jr., LHP, 1-0, 1.50 ERA) vs. #44 Logan Smith (Sr., LHP, 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

• SATURDAY: #23 Christian Roa (Jr., RHP, 1-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. TBA

• SUNDAY: #18 Chandler Jozwiak (Jr., LHP, 1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. TBA

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jackson Just Getting Started For Aggies Hoops

The Aggies could have the "x-factor" in Jackson

Cole Thompson

Preview: Aggies Return To Diamond Against Blacks Knights of West Point

A Military Academy travels to a former Military Academy

Cole Thompson

Locked on Aggies: Victory in Title Town and Ron Burgundy

The Aggies went 2-0 on Wednesday night. Now listen to the show!

Cole Thompson

Texas A&M's Madubuike Selected In Similar Spot In Recent Mock Draft

Three Spots are likely where the former Aggie defender lands.

Cole Thompson

Recap: A&M Offense Pounces On Panthers' Pitching In Lopsided Win

There's no other way to describe it.

Cole Thompson

Recap: Jackson Jams For Season-High Against Crimson Tide

In his first start, Quenton Jackson came to play.

Cole Thompson

ESPN Mock Draft Dubs Madubuike a First-Round Talent

Mel Kiper Jr. has declared the former Aggie a Day 1 player

Cole Thompson

Which Freshman Aggies Should Start in 2020?

There's going to be at least one freshman starting

Cole Thompson

Texas A&M Just Shy Of Top 10 Finish In Way-Too-Early Rankings

The Aggies are one shy of a Top 10 Finish

Cole Thompson

Preview: Which First-Year SEC Coach Wins in Title Town?

Buzz Williams will travel to take on Nate Oats

Cole Thompson