A&M's Lacy Named to Golden Spikes Watch List

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A & M baseball is back. And with the return to the sounds of bats echoing into the halls of Blue Bell Stadium, the Aggies should feel content heading into the new decade.

Despite losing several key players this offseason. A & M's roster is expected to flourish in conference play this season. With nine teams ranked in the preseason Top 25, the Aggies will be gearing up for competitive games all season from SEC foes — both in their park and on the road.

But perhaps the Aggies have an ace in the hole — one that will define the season either ending in defeat or a potential trip to Omaha.

A & M junior pitcher Asa Lacy was one of 55 players named to the Golden Spikes Award preseason watch list, which USA Baseball announced Thursday. Given each season to the nation's top player at the NCAA level, the 43rd Golden Spikes Award will be presented on June 11, in Omaha, Nebraska for the second straight season.

The Kerrville native logged an 8-4 record with 2.13 ERA in 2019, leading the nation in fewest hits allowed per nine innings (4.97). He also ranked eighth in strikeouts per nine innings (13.2) and ninth in strikeouts (130). In conference play, Lacy posted a 3-4 record with 2.94 ERA and 78 strikeouts, which ranked third in the SEC last season.

The southpaw has already swept the competition in preseason awards. A unanimous preseason All-America First Team, Lacy collected the season sweep of all five major outlets, including D1Baseball.com, Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game/Rawlings and Baseball America. He also garnered preseason All-SEC honors as the conference's top left-hander.

Last season, Lacy helped the Aggie pitching staff set a new single-season school record for strikeouts in a season with 673. He also helped the team lead the SEC with the lowest earned run average (3.30 ERA), earned runs allowed (97), batter struck out looking (90) and batters struck out (324) in conference games.

Lacy joins an elite group of former 12th Man who has been recognized for the award. In the history of the Golden Spike's era, only 11 Aggies have been nominated as a preseason player on the rise.

The Aggies will kick off the 2020 season at home on February 14 when they host the Miami RedHawks. The team will feature three-game series before facing Stephen F. Austin and Prairie View A & M during the week.