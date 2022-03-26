Texas A&M Bullpen Blows Lead Late, Auburn Wins In Extra Innings: Game Log

COLLEGE STATION -- Texas A&M swung the bats fast during its three-game series against No. 8 LSU. Can it happen again against another set of SEC Tigers?

The Aggies (13-7, 2-1 SEC) return to Olsen Field for the first time in conference play this season against Auburn. The Tigers (15-6, 1-2 SEC) are hoping to get back to a winning mentality after losing back-to-back series against Middle Tennessee and No. 1 Ole Miss.

Right-hander Nathan Dettmer is set to take the mound for the first time since Friday's road trip to Baton Rouge. Although the Aggies walked away with the 6-4 win, Dettmer (1-2, 5.09 ERA) was far from perfect. In 4 2/3 innings, the sophomore allowed three runs off six hits and struck out three before being pulled for Jacob Palish.

A&M reliever Chris Cortez (3-1) closed things out with a pair of strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings. Second baseman Austin Bost and outfielder Dylan Rock were pivotal in the win thanks to a back-to-back RBI singles in the top of the ninth to break the tie.

For the Tigers, Hayden Mullins takes the mound with a chance to post his third win on the campaign. Against Ole Miss, Mullins (2-1, 3.65 ERA) the driving force in a 19-5 win Saturday afternoon. He allowed just two hits in one run in five innings, but did walk four Rebels before being pulled.

PREGAME

The Tigers have released their starting lineup:

1. 3B Blake Rambusch

2. CF Kason Howell

3. 1B Sonny DiChiara

4. DH Brooks Carlson

5. LF Ryan Dyal

6. SS Brody Moore

7. C Nate LaRue

8. RF Mike Bello

9. 2B Garrett Farquhar

P: LHP Hayden Mullins

The Aggies have released their starting lineup:

1. SS Kole Kaler

2. LF Dylan Rock

3. 1B Jack Moss

4. 2B Austin Bost

5. RF Brett Minnich

6. C Troy Claunch

7. 3B Ryan Targac

8. CF Logan Britt

9. DH Taylor Smith

P: RHP Nathan Dettmer

TOP OF FIRST INNING

- Blake Rambusch lined out to first base (3)

- Kason Howell struck out looking (K)

- Sonny DiChiara singles up the middle.

- Brooks Carlson grounded out to Dettmer, throw to Moss (1-3)

BOTTOM OF FIRST INNING

- Kole Kaler single to center field

- Dylan Rock struck out looking, Kaler caught steal second base (K)

- Jack Moss struck out looking (K)

END OF FIRST INNING : Texas A&M 0, Auburn 0

TOP OF SECOND INNING

- Ryan Dyal grounded out to Ryan Targac, throw to Moss (5-3)

- Brody Moore grounded out off Dettmer's glove, to Kole Kaler, throw to Moss (1-6-3)

- Nate LaRue struck out looking (K)

BOTTOM OF SECOND INNING

- Austin Bost doubled to left field, advances on wild pitch

- Brett Minnich flied out to center field (F8)

- Troy Claunch sacrifice fly to center field, Bost scored

- Ryan Targac hit by pitch

- Logan Britt struck out swinging

END OF SECOND INNING : Texas A&M 1, Auburn 0

TOP OF THIRD INNING

- Mike Bello walks

- Garrett Farquhar struck out looking (K), Bello to second

- Rambusch grounded out to Moss (3)

- Howell single to right field, Bello scored

- DiChiara double to left field, Howell scored

- Carlson single past first base, DiChiara scored

- Dyal grounded out to Dettmer, throw to Moss (1-3)

BOTTOM OF THIRD INNING

- Taylor Smith struck out looking (K)

- Kaler grounded out to Dettmer

- Rock hit by pitch

- Moss struck out looking

END OF THIRD INNING : Auburn 3, Texas A&M 1

TOP OF FOURTH INNING

- Moore grounded out to Dettmer, throw to Moss (1-3)

- LaRue flyout to Minnich (F9)

- Bello single to left field

- Farquhar flyout to Britt (F8)

BOTTOM OF FOURTH INNING

- Bost single to left field

- Minnich single at Mullins, Bost to second

NOTE; Hayden Mullins was hit in the head off Minnich's single, leaves game for further evaluation. Carson Skipper to replace Mullins

- Claunch grounded into double play, Minnich out at second, Bost to third (5-4-3)

- Targac hit by pitch

- Britt walked, Targac to second

- Smith flyout to Howell (F8)

END OF FOURTH INNING : Auburn 3, Texas A&M 1

TOP OF FIFTH INNING

- Rambusch struck out swinging (K)

- Howell grounded out to Bost, throw to Moss (4-3)

- DiChiara walks

- Carlson walks, DiCharia to second

- Dyal grounded out to Bost, throw to Moss (4-3)

BOTTOM OF FIFTH INNING

- Kaler walked

- Rock flyout to Howell (F8)

- Moss hit by pitch, Kaler to second

- Bost single to left field, Moss to second, Kaler scored

- Minnich flyout to Howell (F8)

- Claunch singles up left field, Bost to second, Moss scored

- Targac grounded out to Rambusch, throw to DiCharia (5-3)

END OF FIFTH INNING : Texas A&M 3, Auburn 3

TOP OF SIXTH INNING

- Moore bunt single up third base line, steals second

- LaRue walked

NOTE: Jacob Palish relieves Dettmer

- Bello sac bunt, out at first, LaRue to second, Moore to third (2-3)

- Farquhar hit by pitch

- Rambusch struck out swinging (K)

- Howell struck out looking (K)

BOTTOM OF SIXTH INNING

- Britt flyout to Bello (F9)

- Smith single to center field

- Kaler flyout to DiCharia (F3)

- Rock home run, Smith scored

- Moss grounded out to Farquhar, throw to DiCharia (4-3)

END OF SIXTH INNING : Texas A&M 5, Auburn 3

TOP OF SEVENTH INNING

- DiCharia struck out looking (K)

- Carlson flyout to Rock (F7)

NOTE: Bryson Ware pinch hit for Ryan Dyal

- Ware grounded out Targac, throw to Moss (5-3)

BOTTOM OF SEVENTH INNING

NOTE: Bryson Ware to left field

NOTE: Jordan Armstrong to replace Carson Skipper

- Bost grounded out to Moore, throw DiCharia (6-3)

- Minnich single to right field, advances to second on wild pitch, caught stealing third

- Claunch struck out swinging (K)

END OF SEVENTH INNING : Texas A&M 5, Auburn 3

TOP OF EIGHTH INNING

- Moore struck out swinging (K)

- LaRue flyout to Rock (F7)

- Bello struck out swinging (K)

BOTTOM OF EIGHTH INNING

- Targac struck out swinging

- Britt double to left field

- Smith grounded out to Rambusch, throw to DiCharia (5-3)

- Kaler flyout to Ware (F7)

END OF EIGHTH INNING : Texas A&M 5, Auburn 3

TOP OF NINTH INNING

NOTE: Chris Cortez replaces Jacob Palish

NOTE: Trevor Werner to 3B, Targac to 2B

NOTE: Cam Hill to pinch hit for Danny Farquhar

- Hill flyout to Britt (F8)

- Rambusch single to center field

- Howell struck out looking (K)

- DiCharia single, Rambusch to second

NOTE: Josh Hall pinch run for DiCharia

Carlson double down left field line, Hall scored, Rambusch scored

NOTE: Mason Land pinch hit for Ware

- Land grounded out to Claunch, throw to Moss (2-3)

BOTTOM OF NINTH INNING

NOTE: Josh Hall to LF

NOTE: Mason Land to 2B

NOTE: Cam Hill to 1B

- Rock single to left field, caught stealing second base

- Moss struck out swinging (K)

NOTE: Jordan Thompson to pinch hit for Trevor Werner

Thompson struck out swinging (K)

END OF NINTH INNING : Auburn 5, Texas A&M 5

TOP OF TENTH INNING

NOTE: Ryan Targac to 3B

NOTE: Ty Hodge to 2B

NOTE: Joseph Menefee replaces Chris Cortez

- Moore hit by pitch

- LaRue reaches on error throw by Targac, Moore to second

- Ballo reaches on fielder choice, Moore out at third, LaRue to second, Ballo to first

- Hill struck out looking (K)

- Rambusch single to right field, Ballo to second, LaRue scored

- Howell struck out swinging (K)

BOTTOM OF TENTH INNING

NOTE: Blake Burkhalter replaces Jordan Armstrong

- Minnich struck out looking (K)

- Claunch struck out looking (K)

- Targac struck out looking (K)

FINAL: Auburn 6, Texas A&M 5

