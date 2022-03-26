Texas A&M Bullpen Blows Lead Late, Auburn Wins In Extra Innings: Game Log
COLLEGE STATION -- Texas A&M swung the bats fast during its three-game series against No. 8 LSU. Can it happen again against another set of SEC Tigers?
The Aggies (13-7, 2-1 SEC) return to Olsen Field for the first time in conference play this season against Auburn. The Tigers (15-6, 1-2 SEC) are hoping to get back to a winning mentality after losing back-to-back series against Middle Tennessee and No. 1 Ole Miss.
Right-hander Nathan Dettmer is set to take the mound for the first time since Friday's road trip to Baton Rouge. Although the Aggies walked away with the 6-4 win, Dettmer (1-2, 5.09 ERA) was far from perfect. In 4 2/3 innings, the sophomore allowed three runs off six hits and struck out three before being pulled for Jacob Palish.
Texas A&M's Nathan Dettmer
A&M reliever Chris Cortez (3-1) closed things out with a pair of strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings. Second baseman Austin Bost and outfielder Dylan Rock were pivotal in the win thanks to a back-to-back RBI singles in the top of the ninth to break the tie.
For the Tigers, Hayden Mullins takes the mound with a chance to post his third win on the campaign. Against Ole Miss, Mullins (2-1, 3.65 ERA) the driving force in a 19-5 win Saturday afternoon. He allowed just two hits in one run in five innings, but did walk four Rebels before being pulled.
Follow along with AllAggies.com for in-game updates beginning with the first pitch at 6:32 p.m.
PREGAME
The Tigers have released their starting lineup:
1. 3B Blake Rambusch
2. CF Kason Howell
3. 1B Sonny DiChiara
4. DH Brooks Carlson
5. LF Ryan Dyal
6. SS Brody Moore
7. C Nate LaRue
8. RF Mike Bello
9. 2B Garrett Farquhar
P: LHP Hayden Mullins
The Aggies have released their starting lineup:
1. SS Kole Kaler
2. LF Dylan Rock
3. 1B Jack Moss
4. 2B Austin Bost
5. RF Brett Minnich
6. C Troy Claunch
7. 3B Ryan Targac
8. CF Logan Britt
9. DH Taylor Smith
P: RHP Nathan Dettmer
TOP OF FIRST INNING
- Blake Rambusch lined out to first base (3)
- Kason Howell struck out looking (K)
- Sonny DiChiara singles up the middle.
- Brooks Carlson grounded out to Dettmer, throw to Moss (1-3)
BOTTOM OF FIRST INNING
- Kole Kaler single to center field
- Dylan Rock struck out looking, Kaler caught steal second base (K)
- Jack Moss struck out looking (K)
END OF FIRST INNING : Texas A&M 0, Auburn 0
TOP OF SECOND INNING
- Ryan Dyal grounded out to Ryan Targac, throw to Moss (5-3)
- Brody Moore grounded out off Dettmer's glove, to Kole Kaler, throw to Moss (1-6-3)
- Nate LaRue struck out looking (K)
BOTTOM OF SECOND INNING
- Austin Bost doubled to left field, advances on wild pitch
- Brett Minnich flied out to center field (F8)
- Troy Claunch sacrifice fly to center field, Bost scored
- Ryan Targac hit by pitch
- Logan Britt struck out swinging
END OF SECOND INNING : Texas A&M 1, Auburn 0
TOP OF THIRD INNING
- Mike Bello walks
- Garrett Farquhar struck out looking (K), Bello to second
- Rambusch grounded out to Moss (3)
- Howell single to right field, Bello scored
- DiChiara double to left field, Howell scored
- Carlson single past first base, DiChiara scored
- Dyal grounded out to Dettmer, throw to Moss (1-3)
BOTTOM OF THIRD INNING
- Taylor Smith struck out looking (K)
- Kaler grounded out to Dettmer
- Rock hit by pitch
- Moss struck out looking
END OF THIRD INNING : Auburn 3, Texas A&M 1
TOP OF FOURTH INNING
- Moore grounded out to Dettmer, throw to Moss (1-3)
- LaRue flyout to Minnich (F9)
- Bello single to left field
- Farquhar flyout to Britt (F8)
BOTTOM OF FOURTH INNING
- Bost single to left field
- Minnich single at Mullins, Bost to second
NOTE; Hayden Mullins was hit in the head off Minnich's single, leaves game for further evaluation. Carson Skipper to replace Mullins
- Claunch grounded into double play, Minnich out at second, Bost to third (5-4-3)
- Targac hit by pitch
- Britt walked, Targac to second
- Smith flyout to Howell (F8)
END OF FOURTH INNING : Auburn 3, Texas A&M 1
TOP OF FIFTH INNING
- Rambusch struck out swinging (K)
- Howell grounded out to Bost, throw to Moss (4-3)
- DiChiara walks
- Carlson walks, DiCharia to second
- Dyal grounded out to Bost, throw to Moss (4-3)
BOTTOM OF FIFTH INNING
- Kaler walked
- Rock flyout to Howell (F8)
- Moss hit by pitch, Kaler to second
- Bost single to left field, Moss to second, Kaler scored
- Minnich flyout to Howell (F8)
- Claunch singles up left field, Bost to second, Moss scored
- Targac grounded out to Rambusch, throw to DiCharia (5-3)
END OF FIFTH INNING : Texas A&M 3, Auburn 3
TOP OF SIXTH INNING
- Moore bunt single up third base line, steals second
- LaRue walked
NOTE: Jacob Palish relieves Dettmer
- Bello sac bunt, out at first, LaRue to second, Moore to third (2-3)
- Farquhar hit by pitch
- Rambusch struck out swinging (K)
- Howell struck out looking (K)
BOTTOM OF SIXTH INNING
- Britt flyout to Bello (F9)
- Smith single to center field
- Kaler flyout to DiCharia (F3)
- Rock home run, Smith scored
- Moss grounded out to Farquhar, throw to DiCharia (4-3)
END OF SIXTH INNING : Texas A&M 5, Auburn 3
TOP OF SEVENTH INNING
- DiCharia struck out looking (K)
- Carlson flyout to Rock (F7)
NOTE: Bryson Ware pinch hit for Ryan Dyal
- Ware grounded out Targac, throw to Moss (5-3)
BOTTOM OF SEVENTH INNING
NOTE: Bryson Ware to left field
NOTE: Jordan Armstrong to replace Carson Skipper
- Bost grounded out to Moore, throw DiCharia (6-3)
- Minnich single to right field, advances to second on wild pitch, caught stealing third
- Claunch struck out swinging (K)
END OF SEVENTH INNING : Texas A&M 5, Auburn 3
TOP OF EIGHTH INNING
- Moore struck out swinging (K)
- LaRue flyout to Rock (F7)
- Bello struck out swinging (K)
BOTTOM OF EIGHTH INNING
- Targac struck out swinging
- Britt double to left field
- Smith grounded out to Rambusch, throw to DiCharia (5-3)
- Kaler flyout to Ware (F7)
END OF EIGHTH INNING : Texas A&M 5, Auburn 3
TOP OF NINTH INNING
NOTE: Chris Cortez replaces Jacob Palish
NOTE: Trevor Werner to 3B, Targac to 2B
NOTE: Cam Hill to pinch hit for Danny Farquhar
- Hill flyout to Britt (F8)
- Rambusch single to center field
- Howell struck out looking (K)
- DiCharia single, Rambusch to second
NOTE: Josh Hall pinch run for DiCharia
Carlson double down left field line, Hall scored, Rambusch scored
NOTE: Mason Land pinch hit for Ware
- Land grounded out to Claunch, throw to Moss (2-3)
BOTTOM OF NINTH INNING
NOTE: Josh Hall to LF
NOTE: Mason Land to 2B
NOTE: Cam Hill to 1B
- Rock single to left field, caught stealing second base
- Moss struck out swinging (K)
NOTE: Jordan Thompson to pinch hit for Trevor Werner
Thompson struck out swinging (K)
END OF NINTH INNING : Auburn 5, Texas A&M 5
TOP OF TENTH INNING
NOTE: Ryan Targac to 3B
NOTE: Ty Hodge to 2B
NOTE: Joseph Menefee replaces Chris Cortez
- Moore hit by pitch
- LaRue reaches on error throw by Targac, Moore to second
- Ballo reaches on fielder choice, Moore out at third, LaRue to second, Ballo to first
- Hill struck out looking (K)
- Rambusch single to right field, Ballo to second, LaRue scored
- Howell struck out swinging (K)
BOTTOM OF TENTH INNING
NOTE: Blake Burkhalter replaces Jordan Armstrong
- Minnich struck out looking (K)
- Claunch struck out looking (K)
- Targac struck out looking (K)
FINAL: Auburn 6, Texas A&M 5
