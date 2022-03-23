Aggies Crush Owls 15-8; Live Game Log
The Aggies try to continue their road success on Tuesday against the Rice Owls at Reckling Park for a 7 p.m. start. This will be the Aggies and Owls 285th meeting, the third-most played baseball rivalry for the program, dating back to their days together in the SWC.
A&M won its first SEC series of the season at No. 8 LSU over the weekend, two games to one, led offensively by Dylan Rock (.429), Jack Moss (.429), and Austin Bost (.400). The Aggies added to their season home run total of nine by hitting five more at Alex Box Stadium, including two by Rock.
Khristian Curtis
Khristian Curtis
Nathan Dettmer
Bost has reached base safely in all 18 games this season and has a 20-game hitting streak that dates back to last season. He's batting .462 with one walk, one double, two triples when he leads off an inning at the plate.
The Owls have started slowly in 2022 with a 6-15 record under first-year coach Jose Cruz Jr., but they've won three of their last five.
Khristian Curtis (Fr., RHP, 2-0, 0.98) takes the mound for the Aggies vs. Thomas Burbank (So., LHP, 0-2, 7.71) for the Owls.
PREGAME
Aggies starting lineup:
1. Kole Kaler SS
2. Austin Bost 2B
3. Jack Moss 1B
4. Troy Claunch C
5. Brett Minnich RF
6. Dylan Rock RF
7. Ryan Targac 3B
8. Logan Britt CF
9. Taylor Smith DH
RHP: Khristian Curtis
Rice Owls starting lineup:
1. Drew Woodcox 1B
2. Guy Garibay Jr. RF
3. Aaron Smigelski 3B
4. Austin Bulman LF
5. Nathan Becker DH
6. Johnny Hoyle CF
7. Benjamin Rosengard 2B
8. Pierce Gallo SS
9. Justin Long C
LHP Thomas Burbank
Top 1st (0-0)
Kaler flied out to center field
Bost grounded out to third base
Moss singled to left field
Claunch grounded out to the shortstop
Bottom 1st (1-0 Owls)
Woodcox singled to center field
Woodcox advanced to second on a passed ball
Garibay struck out looking
Smigelski hit by pitch
Bulman reached on a fielder's choice; Smigelski out at second; Woodcox advanced to third
Bulman advanced to second; Woodcox scored on a wild pitch (1-0)
Becker walked
Hoyle walked; Becker advanced to second; Bulman advanced to third
Aggies pitching change: RHP Brad Rudis in for Khristian Curtis
Rosengard grounded out to second base
Top 2nd (4-1 Aggies)
Minnich doubled to right-center field
Rock singled to center field, RBI; Minnich scored (1-1)
Rock stole second base
Targac struck out swinging
Britt homered to left field, 2 RBI; Rock scored (3-1)
Smith walked
Kaler walked; Smith advanced to second
Bost hit by pitch; Kaler advanced to second; Smith advanced to third
Owls pitching change: Tom Vincent for Thomas Burbank
Moss reached on a fielder's choice, RBI; Bost out at first; Kaler advanced to third; Smit scored (4-1)
Moss stole second
Claunch grounded out to second base
Bottom 2nd (4-1 Aggies)
Gallo grounded out to second base
Long singled to left-center field
Woodcox reached on a fielder's choice; Long out at second
Garibay reached on a fielder's choice; Woodcox out at second
Top 3rd (4-1 Aggies)
Minnich grounded out to second
Rock singled to right field
Rock stole second
Targac struck out swinging
Britt grounded out to shortstop
Bottom 3rd (4-2 Aggies)
Smigelski flied out to left field
Bulman homered to left field, RBI (4-2)
Becker singled to left field
Aggies pitching change: Will Johnston in for Brad Rudis
Hoyle struck out looking
Rosengard struck out swinging
Top 4th (8-2 Aggies)
Owls pitching change: RHP Micah Davis for Tom Vincent
Smith walked
Smith stole second
Kaler walked
Bost hit by pitch; Kaler advanced to second; Smith advanced to third
Moss homered to right field, 4RBI; Bost scored; Kaler scored; Smith scored (8-2)
Claunch struck out looking
Minnich singled to center
Aggies Crush Owls 15-8; Live Game Log
After a successful series against LSU over the weekend, the Aggies play Rice on Tuesday
Reunion In College Station: Aggies Return For Texas A&M Pro Day
Eleven former Aggies from the 2021 roster returned Tuesday for A&M's Pro Day
Kenyon Green Leaves First-Round Impression At Texas A&M Pro Day
Kenyon Green's ability to play four positions wowed NFL scouts
Owls pitching change: Drake Greenwood in for Micah Davis
Rock grounded into double play; Minnich out
Bottom 4th (8-8)
Gallo tripled down the right-field line
Long singled to left field, RBI; Gallo scored (8-3)
Long advanced to second on an error by the pitcher
Woodcox struck out swinging
Garibay singled to left field, RBI; Long scored, unearned (8-4)
Smigelski walked; Garibay advanced to second
Aggies pitching change: Robert Hogan for Will Johnston
Bulman walked; Smilgeski advanced to second; Garibay advanced to third
Becker doubled down the right-field line, 3RBI; Bulman scored, Smigelski scored, Garibay scored (8-7)
Hoyle singled to right field
Rosengard reached on a fielder's choice, RBI; Hoyle out at second; Becker scored (8-8)
Gallo grounded out to second base
Top 5th (10-8 Aggies)
Targac singled to right field
Britt homered to left field, 2RBI; Targac scored (10-8)
Smith flied out to shortstop
Kaler walked
Bost hit by pitch; Kaler advanced to second
Moss lined out to left field
Claunch hit by pitch; Bost advanced to second; Kaler advanced to third
Minnich grounded out to the pitcher
Bottom 5th (10-8 Aggies)
Long struck out looking
Woodcox doubled down the left-field line
Aggies pitching change: Joseph Menefee in for Robert Hogan
Garibay grounded out to the catcher; Woodcox advanced to third
Smigelski hit by pitch
Smigelski advanced to second on a wild pitch
Bulman flied out to center field
Top 6th (10-8 Aggies)
Owls pitching change: RHP Dalton Wood in for Drake Greenwood
Rock struck out swinging
Targac struck out looking
Britt grounded out to shortstop
Bottom 6th (10-8 Aggies)
Becker walked
Hoyle struck out swinging
Rosengard walked; Becker advanced to second
Aggies pitching change: RHP Alex Magers in for Joseph Menefee
Long struck out swinging
Top 7th (11-8 Aggies)
Owls pitching change: Christian Cienfuegos for Dalton Wood
Smith singled to left field
Kaler singled to right field
Bost flied out to center field, RBI; Smith scored (11-8)
Moss lined out to left field
Claunch reached on a fielder's choice; Kaler out at second
Bottom 7th (11-8 Aggies)
Woodcox struck out looking
Garibay flied out to left field
Riedel grounded out to left field
Top 8th (14-8 Aggies)
Owls pitching change: Reed Gallant to pitch for Christian Cienfuegos
Minnich grounded out to second base
Rock walked
Rock stole second
Targac walked
Britt lined out to left field
Smith doubled to left field, RBI; Targac advanced to third; Rock scored (12-8)
Kaler singled to center field, 2 RBI; Smith scored; Targac scored (14-8)
Kaler advanced to second on a balk
Bost grounded out to shortstop
Bottom 8th (14-8 Aggies)
Bulman flied out to shortstop
Becker singled to shortstop
Hoyle grounded out to second; Becker advanced to second
Rosengard hit by pitch
Gallo grounded out to third base
Top 9th (15-8 Aggies)
Owls pitching change: LHP Brandon Deskins in for Reed Gallant
Moss grounded out to the pitcher
Claunch reached on an error by right field, advances to second
Minnich struck out looking
Claunch stole third
Rock doubled to center field, RBI; Claunch scored, unearned (15-8)
Rock out at third, caught stealing
Bottom 9th
Aggies pitching change: RHP Xavier Lovett for Alex Magers
Long struck out swinging
Woodcox struck out swinging
Garibay flied out to center field
FINAL: Aggies 15, Owls 8
Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!
Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!
Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here