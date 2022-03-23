Aggies Crush Owls 15-8; Live Game Log

The Aggies try to continue their road success on Tuesday against the Rice Owls at Reckling Park for a 7 p.m. start. This will be the Aggies and Owls 285th meeting, the third-most played baseball rivalry for the program, dating back to their days together in the SWC.

A&M won its first SEC series of the season at No. 8 LSU over the weekend, two games to one, led offensively by Dylan Rock (.429), Jack Moss (.429), and Austin Bost (.400). The Aggies added to their season home run total of nine by hitting five more at Alex Box Stadium, including two by Rock.

Khristian Curtis Khristian Curtis Nathan Dettmer

Bost has reached base safely in all 18 games this season and has a 20-game hitting streak that dates back to last season. He's batting .462 with one walk, one double, two triples when he leads off an inning at the plate.

The Owls have started slowly in 2022 with a 6-15 record under first-year coach Jose Cruz Jr., but they've won three of their last five.

Khristian Curtis (Fr., RHP, 2-0, 0.98) takes the mound for the Aggies vs. Thomas Burbank (So., LHP, 0-2, 7.71) for the Owls.

PREGAME

Aggies starting lineup:

1. Kole Kaler SS

2. Austin Bost 2B

3. Jack Moss 1B

4. Troy Claunch C

5. Brett Minnich RF

6. Dylan Rock RF

7. Ryan Targac 3B

8. Logan Britt CF

9. Taylor Smith DH

RHP: Khristian Curtis

Rice Owls starting lineup:

1. Drew Woodcox 1B

2. Guy Garibay Jr. RF

3. Aaron Smigelski 3B

4. Austin Bulman LF

5. Nathan Becker DH

6. Johnny Hoyle CF

7. Benjamin Rosengard 2B

8. Pierce Gallo SS

9. Justin Long C

LHP Thomas Burbank

Top 1st (0-0)

Kaler flied out to center field

Bost grounded out to third base

Moss singled to left field

Claunch grounded out to the shortstop

Bottom 1st (1-0 Owls)

Woodcox singled to center field

Woodcox advanced to second on a passed ball

Garibay struck out looking

Smigelski hit by pitch

Bulman reached on a fielder's choice; Smigelski out at second; Woodcox advanced to third

Bulman advanced to second; Woodcox scored on a wild pitch (1-0)

Becker walked

Hoyle walked; Becker advanced to second; Bulman advanced to third

Aggies pitching change: RHP Brad Rudis in for Khristian Curtis

Rosengard grounded out to second base

Top 2nd (4-1 Aggies)

Minnich doubled to right-center field

Rock singled to center field, RBI; Minnich scored (1-1)

Rock stole second base

Targac struck out swinging

Britt homered to left field, 2 RBI; Rock scored (3-1)

Smith walked

Kaler walked; Smith advanced to second

Bost hit by pitch; Kaler advanced to second; Smith advanced to third

Owls pitching change: Tom Vincent for Thomas Burbank

Moss reached on a fielder's choice, RBI; Bost out at first; Kaler advanced to third; Smit scored (4-1)

Moss stole second

Claunch grounded out to second base

Bottom 2nd (4-1 Aggies)

Gallo grounded out to second base

Long singled to left-center field

Woodcox reached on a fielder's choice; Long out at second

Garibay reached on a fielder's choice; Woodcox out at second

Top 3rd (4-1 Aggies)

Minnich grounded out to second

Rock singled to right field

Rock stole second

Targac struck out swinging

Britt grounded out to shortstop

Bottom 3rd (4-2 Aggies)

Smigelski flied out to left field

Bulman homered to left field, RBI (4-2)

Becker singled to left field

Aggies pitching change: Will Johnston in for Brad Rudis

Hoyle struck out looking

Rosengard struck out swinging

Top 4th (8-2 Aggies)

Owls pitching change: RHP Micah Davis for Tom Vincent

Smith walked

Smith stole second

Kaler walked

Bost hit by pitch; Kaler advanced to second; Smith advanced to third

Moss homered to right field, 4RBI; Bost scored; Kaler scored; Smith scored (8-2)

Claunch struck out looking

Minnich singled to center

Owls pitching change: Drake Greenwood in for Micah Davis

Rock grounded into double play; Minnich out

Bottom 4th (8-8)

Gallo tripled down the right-field line

Long singled to left field, RBI; Gallo scored (8-3)

Long advanced to second on an error by the pitcher

Woodcox struck out swinging

Garibay singled to left field, RBI; Long scored, unearned (8-4)

Smigelski walked; Garibay advanced to second

Aggies pitching change: Robert Hogan for Will Johnston

Bulman walked; Smilgeski advanced to second; Garibay advanced to third

Becker doubled down the right-field line, 3RBI; Bulman scored, Smigelski scored, Garibay scored (8-7)

Hoyle singled to right field

Rosengard reached on a fielder's choice, RBI; Hoyle out at second; Becker scored (8-8)

Gallo grounded out to second base

Top 5th (10-8 Aggies)

Targac singled to right field

Britt homered to left field, 2RBI; Targac scored (10-8)

Smith flied out to shortstop

Kaler walked

Bost hit by pitch; Kaler advanced to second

Moss lined out to left field

Claunch hit by pitch; Bost advanced to second; Kaler advanced to third

Minnich grounded out to the pitcher

Bottom 5th (10-8 Aggies)

Long struck out looking

Woodcox doubled down the left-field line

Aggies pitching change: Joseph Menefee in for Robert Hogan

Garibay grounded out to the catcher; Woodcox advanced to third

Smigelski hit by pitch

Smigelski advanced to second on a wild pitch

Bulman flied out to center field

Top 6th (10-8 Aggies)

Owls pitching change: RHP Dalton Wood in for Drake Greenwood

Rock struck out swinging

Targac struck out looking

Britt grounded out to shortstop

Bottom 6th (10-8 Aggies)

Becker walked

Hoyle struck out swinging

Rosengard walked; Becker advanced to second

Aggies pitching change: RHP Alex Magers in for Joseph Menefee

Long struck out swinging

Top 7th (11-8 Aggies)

Owls pitching change: Christian Cienfuegos for Dalton Wood

Smith singled to left field

Kaler singled to right field

Bost flied out to center field, RBI; Smith scored (11-8)

Moss lined out to left field

Claunch reached on a fielder's choice; Kaler out at second

Bottom 7th (11-8 Aggies)

Woodcox struck out looking

Garibay flied out to left field

Riedel grounded out to left field

Top 8th (14-8 Aggies)

Owls pitching change: Reed Gallant to pitch for Christian Cienfuegos

Minnich grounded out to second base

Rock walked

Rock stole second

Targac walked

Britt lined out to left field

Smith doubled to left field, RBI; Targac advanced to third; Rock scored (12-8)

Kaler singled to center field, 2 RBI; Smith scored; Targac scored (14-8)

Kaler advanced to second on a balk

Bost grounded out to shortstop

Bottom 8th (14-8 Aggies)

Bulman flied out to shortstop

Becker singled to shortstop

Hoyle grounded out to second; Becker advanced to second

Rosengard hit by pitch

Gallo grounded out to third base

Top 9th (15-8 Aggies)

Owls pitching change: LHP Brandon Deskins in for Reed Gallant

Moss grounded out to the pitcher

Claunch reached on an error by right field, advances to second

Minnich struck out looking

Claunch stole third

Rock doubled to center field, RBI; Claunch scored, unearned (15-8)

Rock out at third, caught stealing

Bottom 9th

Aggies pitching change: RHP Xavier Lovett for Alex Magers

Long struck out swinging

Woodcox struck out swinging

Garibay flied out to center field

FINAL: Aggies 15, Owls 8

