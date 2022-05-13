Texas A&M Ready To Take On Defending CWS Champs Mississippi State In Home Finale

Nathan Dettmer isn't afraid of the level of competition. He's battled his way through the SEC as Texas A&M's ace throughout the first season of the Jim Schlossnagle era.

Much like the scorching heatwaves found throughout Brazos County, the Aggies are hot entering the final stretch of the 2022 season. Two series stand in the way of a potential regular-season SEC title.

Next up on the chart? The reigning College World Series Champs in Mississippi State.

"You’ve got the national champion (coming in) that has six of their nine starting position players back," Schlossnagle said. "You know they know how to win — they just won a national title. We’re going to have to be more desperate to win than they are.”

Taking home the trophy in Omaha last June, the Bulldogs (25-24 overall, 9-15 SEC) regressed in overall play. That happens when premier talents such as right-hander Will Bedner and outfielder Tanner Allen head to pros at top-200 selections.

The Bulldogs have lost six consecutive games, including a series sweep at home against Florida last weekend. In conference play, MSU has picked up a series win since taking down Ole Miss in Oxford to close out the month of April.

It's been the polar opposite for No. 10 A&M (30-16, 14-10), which returns to Blue Bell Park winners of five straight conference series. The Aggies proved they can win at all three phases during their three-game homestand against South Carolina, plating 33 runs and showing consistency when their plate discipline.

And the focus in College Station is all on baseball. A series win against the defending champions likely secures a top-three seed for the SEC Tournament later this month in Birmingham, Ala.

A series loss for MSU could have the Bulldogs missing out on the trying to repeat for a shot at Omaha. That makes them dangerous, at least according to Schlossnagle.

“They’re fighting for their life for the NCAA Tournament, and so are we, frankly,” Schlossnagle said. “All bets are off when you play these games.”

Schlossnagle is no slouch when it comes to understanding what the Bulldogs can do when their backs are against the wall. At TCU, he guided the Horned Frogs to five CWS, including four straight from 2014 to 2017.

During that same span, the Bulldogs have made it to the big dance on three different occasions. Since A&M arrived in the SEC back in 2012, Mississippi State has been one of the more consistent programs to head back to Omaha, making the CWS four times.

The buzz around Blue Bell Park is all about what comes next. The job is not done as A&M still must close out the year against Ole Miss, but attention is all on baseball.

Classes have come to an end. Players are gearing up for graduation or summer ball. They also are ready to play a little longer in front of the Aggie faithful.

Two series wins likely give A&M home-field advantage through the regional round of the NCAA tournament. The players understand what's at stake just one season after finishing 9-21.

Even in the surging Texas heat, Schosnaggle said his players are ready. Maybe it's because they all feel like big-leaguers; paying attention to only the love of the game.

"This is the best time of the year, honestly," Dettmer said. "No school, all baseball. This is as close as we can be to professional players.”

First pitch Friday is set for 6:30 p.m.

