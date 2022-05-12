NCAA Tournament Watch: Aggies Set to Host A Regional?

It has been a phenomenal season for the Aggies, as they entered the season unranked and now find themselves a top 10 team in several polls across the country entering the final week of the regular season.

Now, as the regular season draws to a close the Aggies find themselves in prime position to be a top 16 seed in the field of 64 for the NCAA Tournament and thus a regional host. In fact, the most recent College Baseball Nation projection had Texas A&M as the No. 8 overall seed and the No. 1 seed in the College Station regional.

As for who is projected to join the Aggies in College Station is where this projection gets real spicy. The projected No. 2 seed in the College Station regional are the Texas Longhorns, with UTSA as the No. 3 seed and SEMO as the No. 4 seed.

The Aggies and Longhorns have already faced off once this season, with the Aggies going into Austin and upsetting the Longhorns 12-9. If the Aggies do draw Texas in their regional it will become one of the must-watch regionals as anytime the two teams face off it is a heated game.

For the Aggies, hosting Texas in their regional and potentially knocking them out of the NCAA Tournament would be a huge confidence boost for the team, as they look to make their first College World Series appearance in five years and prove that they're here to stay in the college baseball scene.

Aggies baseball Aggies baseball

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies?

Sign up for your premium membership to All Aggies and access the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow All Aggies on Twitter and Facebook