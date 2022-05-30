Jim Schlossnagle already knew the question was coming after the selection show for the NCAA Tournament Monday morning. The Texas A&M coach had his answer locked and loaded about facing TCU in the College Station Regional.

"When I took this job, I knew it would be a possibility," Schlossnagle said of taking on his former program. "I didn't quite expect it in the first year. Obviously, there's mixed feelings. I'm excited for them."

Schlossnagle rose to prominence in the world of college baseball during his 18-year run at TCU's head coach. Hired from UNLV in 2004, Schlossnagle propelled the Horned Frog through three conferences on the way to becoming a contender in the Big 12.

The Horned Frogs remained one of college baseball's most consistent programs under his direction, making the NCAA Tournament 15 times over his near two decades at the helm. TCU also made the College World Series five times in the Schlossnagle era, including four consecutive trips from 2014-17.

Schlossnagle is the all-time leader in wins in program history with 734 victories. In the first season since his departure, the Horned Frogs (36-20) took home the regular season Big 12 title before going 1-2 at the conference tournament in Arlington.

"Anytime you win a league like the Big 12, you're deserving of hosting," Schlossnagle said. "I'm excited for those players. I love those guys, still love them to death and wish them the best of luck with the exception of the times if we play."

For the No. 5 Aggies and Horned Frogs to meet early, one of two things would need to happen. A&M (37-21) would need to defeat Oral Roberts in Game 1 Friday while TCU would have to defeat Louisiana. Should that happen, the two would meet for a shot at playing in the championship round of the College Station regional.

Should both programs lose, they would meet in the elimination game Saturday. The Horned Frogs will be without coach Kirk Saarloos for Friday's matchup against the Ragin Cajuns after he was ejected from the Big 12 Tournament Thursday due to excessive expression.

“We’re not facing Jim, we’re facing Louisiana,” Saarloos said. “Any time you play in a regional it’s going to be an awesome experience. The environment at Blue Bell is phenomenal. And we’ve had some great times there as a program, but this is a new team.”

TCU and Texas A&M have a history in recent memory meeting in College Station. The Horned Frogs punched their ticket to the College World Series at Blue Bell Park following a win over Rob Childress at the Aggies. In 2016, TCU defeated A&M to head to the Super Regionals against UCLA while still in the Mountain West.

Texas A&M Baseball Texas A&M Baseball Texas A&M Baseball

Schlossnagle said he expected TCU to be in the conversation for a bid if they didn't receive a host site. It helped him prepare for potential matchup and get his mind right for his first series in the opposing dugout.

"Just play baseball and try to not pay attention to the jersey, the coaches and the players on the other side," Schlossnagle said.

The winner of the College Station Regional will remain at Blue Bell Park to face the winner Louisville Regional for a chance at Omaha. The four teams featured are Louisville, Oregon, Michigan and Southeast Missouri State.

First pitch for A&M against Oral Roberts is set for Friday at 1 p.m.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here!