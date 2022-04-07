Preview: Texas A&M Looks To Start Winning Streak Against Kentucky

Perhaps Tuesday's victory over No. 10 Texas State could be the start of a promising turnaround for the second half of Texas A&M's baseball season. At least that's the hope for manager Jim Schlossnagle.

"I'd like to see us winning more than one or two games in a row," Schlossnagle said Wednesday. "Any time you win that mid-week game against especially a top-ranked team like Texas and Texas State, people are happier, I'm happier, sky is bluer...but you have to get back in the fight."

The Aggies (17-11, 4-5 SEC) begin their next fight Thursday against Kentucky. The Wildcats (18-11, 3-6 SEC) are looking for their winning streak, having fallen to Eastern Kentucky at home.

A&M's bats have picked up steam the last 12 games, hitting at a .304 average with a .393 on-base percentage and .501 slugging percentage. The Aggies have tallied 26 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs in the span as well.

"It's all about playing with that sense of urgency," infielder Kole Kaler said. "I think a little bit of that carrying over to this weekend will be huge for us."

No one has been bigger in clutch moments for the Aggies this season than outfielder Dylan Rock. On the road against Alabama, the UTSA delivered some of the biggest hits, including a late home run in the series finale loss.

On the season, Rock is hitting .343 (34-for-99) with 26 runs, seven home runs, seven doubles, 22 RBI and nine stolen bases. He leads the team in runs, home runs, slugging percentage (.626) and stolen bases.

Kaler has been one of the more patient batters in the SEC this season. In 28 games, he's drawn an SEC-leading 29 walks. The graduate transfer also has a batting average of .243, plus three extra-base hits.

The Wildcats batting .298 on the season with a .399 on-base percentage and .470 slugging percentage. Chase Estep leads the Wildcat offense, batting .384 with 38 runs, 10 doubles, one triple, nine home runs, 29 RBI and 10 stolen bases.

Sophomore Nathan Dettmer will get the first crack at taming the Wildcats Thursday evening. In his last outing against Alabama, he allowed two runs off six hits while striking out seven in 6 1.3 innings of work. Jacob Palish could see his role extended after striking out four Bobcats Tuesday evening.

The pitching matchup for the weekend include:

Thursday: Nathan Dettmer (RHP, 2-2, 4.46) vs. TBA

Friday: Ryan Prager (LHP, 0-0, 4.99) vs. TBA

Saturday: Micah Dallas (RHP, 3-1, 4.01) vs. Tyler Bosma (LHP, 3-2, 3.29)

First pitch at Blue Bell Park Thursday night is set for 8:00 p.m. followed by a 6:30 p.m. start time Friday. The Aggies will close out the series with a 3:00 p.m. start Sunday afternoon.

