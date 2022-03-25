SEC play officially began last week for Texas A&M baseball when the team traveled to face then-No. 8 LSU. Now, the Aggies will play host to a division rival with a three-game weekend series against Auburn.

The Tigers (15-6, 1-2 SEC) are looking for better results on the road after falling to Middle Tennessee and Ole Miss. Auburn's pitching continues to be a concern after allowing the top-ranked Rebels to score double-digits twice at home.

A&M (13-7, 2-1 SEC) let the bats fly at Reckling Park Tuesday night against Rice and hope it's the start to something promising under manager Jim Schlossnagle. In the series win in Baton Rouge, the Aggies tallied 23 runs against LSU's 18.

Outfielder Dylan Rock continues his hot streak since arriving in Aggieland this offseason. The UTSA transfer ranks seventh among active players in runs (160), ninth in doubles (50), 12th in hits (231), 14th in total bases (350), 24th in games played (194), and 34th in RBI (123).

Rock is the Aggies’ top hitter over the last 10 games, sporting a .467 batting average with three doubles, three home runs, nine RBI, and four stolen bases.

Schosnaggle is expecting designated hitter Austin Bost to remain hot entering the weekend. On Tuesday, he tied a school single-game record when he was hit by a pitch three times against Rice.

On the season, Bost has been hit by a pitch on seven occasions, along with drawing eight walks. He sports a .324 batting average and a .435 on-base percentage.

Saturday should be the matchup fans are most excited to see live. Micah Dallas has made the most of his time in College Station since arriving from Texas Tech this offseason.

Dallas is focusing on small ball with his pitching after a mixed performance Saturday evening. Against the Tigers, the junior right-hander allowed a season-high five earned runs in 4 2/3 innings of work while striking out six.

"I left a few pitches over the plate and they'll make you pay for that," Dallas said Wednesday. "That's just the joy of competing with some of the best in the country."

The pitching matchup for the weekend include:

• FRIDAY: #35 Nathan Dettmer (So., RHP, 1-2, 5.09 ERA) vs. #20 Hayden Mullins (Jr., LHP, 2-1, 3.65

• SATURDAY: #34 Micah Dallas (Jr., RHP, 3-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. #21 Trace Bright (Jr., RHP, 2-1, 1.98)

• SUNDAY: #18 Ryan Prager (Fr., LHP, 0-0, 2.59 ERA) vs. TBA

First pitch at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park Friday night is set for 6:32 p.m. followed by a 2:02 p.m. start time Saturday. The Aggies will close out the series with a noon start Sunday afternoon.

