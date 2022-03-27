COLLEGE STATION -- Round 1 went to Auburn. Round 2 went to Texas A&M. Who wins the series at Blue Bell Park Sunday?

The Aggies return to Olsen Field to close out their three-game set against the Tigers. On Friday, Auburn (16-7, 2-3 SEC) rallied in the ninth inning to score a pair of runs off reliever Chris Cortez and tie the game at five. An RBI single by third baseman Blake Rambusch in the 10th gave the Tigers the 6-5 win.

On Saturday, it was A&M (14-8, 3-2 SEC) that staged the comeback. A solo home run by third baseman Ryan Targac tied the game at four. The game would go to extra innings before shortstop Kole Kaler belted a deep shot to center field, allowing Logan Britt to score on the sac fly in the 11th.

The Aggies will have freshman Ryan Prager take the mound to close things out. In his last start against No. 8 LSU, Prager (2-3 2.59 ERA) tossed 80 pitches, allowing four runs off four hits in 4 1/3 innings.

A name to watch in the series finale will be outfielder Brett Minnich, who continues to be hot at the plate. In the past two games, Minnich has tallied four hits and an RBI. His batting average is currently at .333 on the campaign

Follow along with AllAggies.com for in-game updates beginning with the first pitch at 12:02 p.m.

PREGAME

The Tigers have released their starting lineup:

1. 3B Blake Rambusch

2. CF Kason Howell

3. 1B Sonny DiChiara

4. DH Brooks Carlson

5.SS Brody Moore

6. LF Mike Bello

7. RF Bryson Ware

8. C Nate LaRue

9. 2B Cole Foster

RHP Tommy Sheehan

The Aggies have released their starting lineup:

1. SS Kole Kaler

2. LF Dylan Rock

3. DH Jack Moss

4. 2B Austin Bost

5. RF Brett Minnich

6. 1B Troy Claunch

7. 3B Ryan Targac

8. CF Logan Britt

9. C Chandan Scamardo

P: RHP Ryan Prager

TOP OF FIRST INNING

- Blake Rambusch lined out to Brett Minnich (F9)

- Cason Howell flied out to Logan Britt (F8)

- Sonny DiChiara walked

- Dylan Carlson struck out swinging (K)

BOTTOM OF FIRST INNING

- Kole Kaler singled up the middle

- Dylan Rock walked, Kaler to second

- Jack Moss grounded out to Rambusch, throw to DiCharia, Kaler to third, Rock to second (5-3)

- Austin Bost flied out to center field, Rock advances to third Kaler scored (SAC)

- Brett Minnich walked

- Troy Claunch walked, Minnich to second

- Ryan Targac singled down the third base line, Claunch to third, Minnich scored, Rock scored.

- Logan Britt flied out to Howell (F8)

END OF FIRST INNING: Texas A&M 3, Auburn 0

TOP OF SECOND INNING

- Brody Moore flied out to Minnich (F9)

- Mike Bello single to center field

- Kayson Ware struck out looking (K)

- Nate LaRue homerd over left field wall, Bello scored.

- Cole Foster doubled down left field

- Rambusch singled to right field, Foster scored

- Howell grounded out to Prager, throw to Claunch

BOTTOM OF SECOND INNING

- Chandan Scamardo singled to left field

- Kaler walked Scamardo to second

NOTE: Mason Barnett replaces Tommy Sheehan

- Rock homered to left-center field, Kaler scored, Scamardo scored

- Moss walked

- Bost grounded out to Barnett, throw to DiChiara, Moss to second

- Minnich lined out Foster (4)

- Claunch struck out swinging (K)

END OF SECOND INNING: Texas A&M 6, Auburn 3

TOP OF THIRD INNING

- DiChiara singled up the middle, advances on pass ball

- Carlson walked, DiChiara to third on wild pitch

- Moore lined out to Bost (4)

- Bello walked, Carlson to second

NOTE: Alex Magers to replace Ryan Prager

NOTE: Mason Land to pinch hit for Bryson Ware

- Land grounded out to Claunch, Bello advanced to second, Carlson to third, DiChiara scored (3)

- LaRue singled to first base, Bello scored, Carlson scored

- Foster singled up third base side, LaRue to second

- Rambusch singled up second base, Foster to second, LaRue to third

- Howell grounded out to Bost, throw to Claunch (4-3)

BOTTOM OF THIRD INNING

- Targac struck out swinging (K)

- Britt struck out swinging (K)

- Scamardo grounded out to Moore

END OF THIRD INNING: Auburn 6, Texas A&M 6

TOP OF FOURTH INNING

NOTE: Rawley Hector to replace Alex Magers

- DiCharia flied out to Britt (F8)

- Carlson grounded out to Kaler, throw to Claunch (6-3)

- Moore grounded out to Targac, throw to Claunch (5-3)

BOTTOM OF FOURTH INNING

- Kaler doubled to left field

- Rock walked

- Moss grounded out to DiCharia, Rock to second, Kaler to third

- Bost flied out to Land, Kaler scored on sac fly, (SAC)

- Minnich grounded out to Rambusch, throw to DiCharia (5-3)

END OF FOURTH INNING: Texas A&M 7, Auburn 6

TOP OF FIFTH INNING

- Bello doubled to center field

- Land flied out to Britt (F8)

- LaRue flied out to Minnich (F9)

- Foster homered to right field, Bello scored

- Rambusch grounded out to Bost, throw to Claunch (4-3)

BOTTOM OF FIFTH INNING

- Claunch grounded out to DiCharia, throw to Barnett (3-1)

- Targac struck out swinging (K)

- Britt flied out to Bello (F7)

END OF FIFTH INNING: Auburn 8, Texas A&M 7

TOP OF SIXTH INNING

- Howell struck out looking (K

- DiCharia hit by pitch

- Carlson reaches on fielder choice, Targac to Bost for out (5-4)

- Moore flied out to Minnich (F9)

BOTTOM OF SIXTH INNING

NOTE: Chase Allsup to replace Mason Barnett

- Scamardo hit by pitch

NOTE: Jordan Thompson to pinch run for Scamardo

- Kaler walked, Thompson to second

- Rock infield fly rule, Thompson to third on error by Moore

- Moss flied out to Howell, Thompson scored from third (SAC)

- Bost flied out to Bello (F7)

END OF SIXTH INNING: Texas A&M 8, Auburn 8

TOP OF SEVENTH INNING

NOTE: Taylor Smith to replace Jordan Thompson at catcher

NOTE: Jacob Palish to replace Rawley Hector

- Bello struck out swinging, advances to first on wild pitch to back stop (K-E1)

- Land sac bunt to Palish, Bello advances to second (SAC)

- LaRue hits ground rule double, Bello scored

- Foster grounded out to Kaler, throw to Claunch (6-3)

- Rambusch intentionally walked

NOTE: Xavier Lovett to replace Jacob Palish

- LaRue scored on wild pitch, Rambusch to second

- Howell flyout to Calunch (F3)

BOTTOM OF SEVENTH INNING

NOTE: Josh Hall to replace Mason Land in left field

NOTE: Carson Skipper to replace Chase Allsup

- Minnich struck out swinging, advances to first on wild pitch

- Claunch grounded into double play. Foster to Moore to DiCharia (4-6-3)

- Targac struck out swinging, LaRue to DiCharia

END OF SEVENTH INNING: Auburn 10, Texas A&M 8

TOP OF EIGHTH INNING

- DiCharia walked

NOTE: Joseph Menefee to replace Xavier Lovett

- Carlson singled to left field, DiCharia to second

- Moore walked, Dicharia to third, Carlson to second

- Bello walked, Carlson to third, Moore to second, DiCharia scored

- Hall singled down left field line. Bello to second, Carlson scored, Moore scored

NOTE: Walker Zander to replace Joseph Menefee

-LaRue flied out to Minnich (F9)

- Foster popout to Targac (F5)

- Rambusch grounded out to Kaler, throw to Claunch (6-3)

BOTTOM OF EIGHTH INNING

- Britt singled

- Smith struck out swinging (K)

- Kaler grounded into double play, Rambusch to Foster to DiCharia (5-4-3)

END OF EIGHTH INNING: Auburn 13, Texas A&M 8

TOP OF NINTH INNING

- Howell singled, stole second

- DiCharia struck out swinging (K)

- Carlson flied out to Minnich (F9)

- Moore flied out to Britt (F8)

BOTTOM OF NINTH INNING

NOTE: Blake Burkhalter to replace Carson Skipper

- Rock struck out swinging

- Moss flied out to Howell (F8)

- Bost singled to left field, stole second

- Minnich singled, Bost scored

- Claunch struck out swinging

FINAL: Auburn 13, Texas A&M 9

