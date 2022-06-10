COLLEGE STATION -- Louisville coach Dan McDonnell has always had a sound respect for Texas A&M's Jim Schlossnagle. It was Schloss who brought TCU to prominence, allowing the Horned Frogs to steal several recruits from his program. First it was at Ole Miss, then came Louisville a few seasons later.

The world of college baseball was rocked just over a year ago when Schlossnagle left Fort Worth after 18 seasons to move to College Station. McDonnell can remember being impressed with how TCU didn't miss a step this season under new coach Kirk Saarloos.

"He left one good program better than he found it, and he's no doubt going to do the same thing here," McDonnell said Thursday.

The No. 5 Aggies (40-18) will need to win the best-of-three series at Blue Bell Park to return to the College World Series for the first time since 2017. Tensions are set to run high at the Super Regionals between the two programs starting Friday night at 7:30 p.m., but will it run as a hot as the sun?

Game 2's start time is set for 2 p.m. when the temperature is expected to flirt with 100 degrees. If a third game is necessary, the No. 12 Cardinals (42-19-1) could be sitting in the sun's view from the opposing dugout in triple digits again. McDonnell is at least trying to the most of the situation, donning a wide brim hat at the introductory presser to make light of the heat.

"I know everybody is talking about the weather conditions here, and I'm not going to act like it's not a big deal," McDonnell said. "We have our own weather challenges this time of the year."

For A&M, the quest to return to greatness was expected to be a three-step plan with Schlossnagle. First was to establish a culture in the locker room. The second part was to build a foundation of young talent. Finally, A&M would take a playbook out of Jimbo Fisher's book and win on the recruiting trail.

Maybe a step was skipped. Perhaps it was sped up. Call it whatever you will, but the Aggies are back one season after long-time coach Rob Childress was not retained. Two more wins and A&M heads to Omaha as part of the final eight programs to fight for a national title.

“It’s going to be highly competitive between two teams that are playing really well,” Schlossnagle said. “I know it’s going to be hot, but I also know the 12th Man is going to show up and impact the games.”

The crowd played a factor in the Aggies 3-0 run at the College Station Regional. Two games were sold out, including A&M's 15-9 victory over TCU Sunday evening. Chants would echo from the first base sideline where students sat to egg on Horned Frog pitchers.

At some point, the Olsen Magic took over. The Aggies scored seven runs in the top of the ninth to complete the comeback and earn an extra days rest. For the Cardinals, rest is wanted, but not needed.

In a span of 36 hours, Louisville won three straight to avoid elimination at Jim Patterson Stadium to take home the regional. Along the way, the Cardinals plated 40 runs, including 20 against Michigan mere hours after playing a close 8-5 match against Oregon.

"These guys at times have been very offensive this year," McDonnell said. "I think the numbers prove that, but it's not like you're trying to win a certain way."

Louisville and A&M met before in the College World Series opener of 2017. The Aggies lost 8-4 before running into Schlossnagle and the Horned Frogs a game later. They'd leave Omaha 0-2 following a 4-1 loss.

The game has changed since then. McDonnell said one simply can't "swing their way to Omaha," but that narrative could change after Friday. Both clubs can go on streaks when down, forcing lead changes and adding frustration to a coach's decision-making on the mound.

“There’s no panic,” Texas A&M senior catcher Troy Claunch said. “Whatever the score is or what inning it’s in.”

Most people believe it was after the Penn series in late February that things started to change for the Aggies. Schlossnagle said it was closer to the midweek loss to Houston back in March. Whatever the case, he made a promise to "not let these boys down" for the remainder of the year.

The Aggies would go on to win eight of their 10 series in SEC play. They'd win the SEC West and later the College Station Regional. Now, A&M is two wins away from completing Schlossnagle's ultimate goal in Year 1.

“Competitive grit and resilience,” Schlossnagle said of his ball club. “These guys have met the standard for being a fightin’ Texas Aggie.”

