How To Watch: Texas A&M Aggies Super Regional vs. Louisville

Here is how to watch the Aggies Super Regional matchup vs. the Louisville Cardinals

Texas A&M will kick off its Super Regional schedule on Friday night against the Louisville Cardinals, in what is shaping up to be the biggest game played in College Station in recent memory.

The winner will head to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., a place where the Aggies haven't been since 2017.

A&M (40-18) will remain at home as the higher seed and play host to the No. 12 Cardinals in the Super Regionals

Here is how to watch the series at Blue Bell Park:

Game 1: Friday, June 10th, 7:30 pm CDT – ESPNU

Game 2: Saturday, June 11th, 2:00 pm CDT – ESPN 2

Game 3: Sunday, June 12, TBD

The Aggies should feel relaxed with an extra day of rest following their seven-run ninth inning comeback win over TCU to claim the College Station Regional.

First baseman Jack Moss added two runs with an RBI for insurance before outfielder Dylan Rock picked up his fifth RBI of the game with a bases-clearing single in the 15-9 victory.

“Just when you think our guys are going to give in, they don’t," A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle said. "This is the most resilient team I’ve ever coached and it’s an honor to be in the dugout with them.”

Last week, Louisville was the host team for the regional round against Southeast Missouri State, Oregon, and Michigan. The Cardinals (42-19-1) defeated the Wolverines in back-to-back games to advance to the Super Regionals, scoring a combined 32 runs in the process.

