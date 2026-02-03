Multiple Texas A&M Baseball Stars Named Preseason All-Americans

Things continue to look up for the No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies as they look to right their wrongs from the 2025 season, and they definitely have the star power to do it.

That especially rang true Tuesday morning, when the Baseball America publication listed not one, not two, but four Aggies to their Preseason All-American team, tied for the most by any school in the country on the list.

Third baseman Gavin Grahovac and outfielder Caden Sorrell were spotted on the second team, and shortstop Chris Hacopian along with pitcher Shane Sdao were given third-team honors.

Aggies Fill Up Preseason All-American Namings

Texas A&M Aggies third baseman Gavin Grahovac (9) drives in a run with a sacrifice fly against the Tennessee Volunteers during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Sorrell was a crucial part of the 2024 Texas A&M College World Series team during a freshman season that saw him hit 11 home runs and knock in 43 runs.

His sophomore year in 2025 saw him miss the first month and a half with injury, but once he returned, he was one of the hottest parts of the Texas A&M lineup, and his stats were even better than his freshman, though he played in 36 less games, boasting a .337 batting average and 12 home runs with 32 runs batted in.

Gavin Grahovac's sophomore season in 2025 lasted a grand total of six games before a shoulder injury prevented him from any further action during the season, though his freshman season saw him put up a near-.300 batting average and set the A&M freshman record with 23 home runs on his way to being named the 2024 SEC Freshman of the Year, along with a multitude of All-Freshman and All-American nominations.

Even in the few games that he saw action in 2025, he was still able to swat two home runs and hit in six runners.

Hacopian, a junior out of Potomac, Maryland, is expected to make quite the splash in College Station after transferring over from the Maryland Terrapins, especially after a sophomore year in 2025 that saw him hit .375 with a .502 on-base percentage and a .656 slugging percentage as he started all 52 games with the Terps.

Sdao was another Aggie who had his 2025 season cut short, in fact, it didn't even happen after Sdao suffered an injury during A&M's 2024 College World Series run.

Now expected to take on more of a starter role with Ryan Prager and Justin Lamkin in the major leagues, Sdao showed his promise with a 2.96 earned run average during his 2024 campaign, one that also saw him strike out 55 batters while only walking nine.

The Aggies open up their 2026 season by hosting a weekend series against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles starting next Friday.