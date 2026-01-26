Texas A&M Aggies Baseball 2026 Season Preview: Infield

The Texas A&M Aggies are just two and a half weeks from the first pitch of the 2026 season, leaving the pitcher's hand, and they'll be looking to make a massive turnaround following a disappointing 2025 season.

Michael Earley was retained as head coach despite the letdown and some moves made in the transfer portal should have the Aggies back to national championship contention in no time, giving the 12th Man plenty to look forward to during 2026.

And one of those big transfer moves was made in the infield, whose bats can be expected to boost the Aggies through whatever challenges are brought their way throughout the campaign.

A In-Depth Look at the Infield

Texas A&M shortstop Chris Hacopian. | Ron Schloerb/Cape Cod Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Though the Maroon and White lost infielders Kaeden Kent and Wyatt Henseler to last year's MLB draft, this year is shaping up to be just as good, if not better in terms of infield talent.

Here is a quick look at some of the infielders that are expected to shape up for Michael Earley in his second season at the helm.

Chris Hacopian

Hacopian, a junior out of Potomac, Maryland, is expected to make quite the splash in College Station after transferring over from the Maryland Terrapins, especially after a sophomore year in 2025 that saw him hit .375 with a .502 on-base percentage and a .656 slugging percentage as he started all 52 games with the Terps.

Over his two seasons in College Park, he smashed 29 home runs, batted in 103 runs, and crossed home plate 104 times.

He was named to the All-Big 10 second team in both years.

Gavin Grahovac

Grahovac returns to College Station after a shoulder injury that only allowed him six games of action last year.

Even with the nil playing time, he was still able to swat two home runs and hit in six runners.

His freshman season was especially eye-opening, though, as he formed a dangerous top three in the A&M batting lineup with Jace LaViolette and Braden Montgomery following him in the order.

Grahovac was a dangerous leadoff hitter for the Maroon and White, recording five leadoff home runs, including one in Game 1 of the College World Series Finals against the Tennessee Volunteers, which was just the second leadoff bomb in CWS Finals history.

Throughout his impressive first season, Grahovac would boast a .298 batting average and score an A&M freshman record 23 home runs and 66 runs batted in on his way to being named the 2024 SEC Freshman of the Year, along with a multitude of All-Freshman and All-American nominations.

Now back with a vengeance, expect even more pop from the Aggie lineup with the Orange, California native back in the order.

Ben Royo

The Rice transfer was a quiet but consistent part of Texas A&M's infield in 2025, hitting 10 home runs and 32 RBI with a .258 batting average.

Royo's skill was especially on display during A&M's road series with the Texas Longhorns, which saw the junior bat .600 for the weekend and post a perfect fielding percentage in spite of the Aggies being swept by their rivals.

Bear Harrison

Another Aggie that made a surprising impact both at the plate and behind the dish, Harrison posted a .254 batting average, 10 home runs, and 34 runs batted in during his 42 starts in the 2025 season.

After transferring over from Saint Mary's following his freshman year, Harrison would record an on-base streak of 20 games and even reached base safely in 23 straight conference contests from the Vanderbilt series in late March all the way to Missouri in early May.

Harrison's offensive production also included a two-homer game during a midweek contest against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, and a seven-RBI game against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

His fielding was just as impressive, with a perfect fielding percentage and only four passed balls allowed in the season.

The Aggies open up their 2026 season with a series against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Friday, February 13.