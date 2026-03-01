No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 1 UCLA Bruins: Live Game Updates, Box Score

After a successful nine-game stretch to start the 2026 season that have all resulted in victories, the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies get a chance to truly prove their worth when they take on the No. 1 UCLA Bruins in their second game of the AmegyBank College Baseball Series in Arlington.

Texas A&M and UCLA were both victorious in their first games yesterday, with Texas A&M run-ruling Virginia Tech 10-0 after an eight-run sixth inning, and UCLA knocking off the Tennessee Volunteers by a score of 12-5.

Though the Bruins currently sit atop the D1Baseball rankings, they are currently 7-2 on the year, suffering losses to UC San Diego in their opening series and also to San Diego State in their most recent midweek contest.

Aggies vs. Bruins

Texas A&M Aggies' Terrence Kiel II (3) dives safely into first base as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday, May 22, 2025. | Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sticking with their Saturday tradition, Weston Moss will get the start on the mound for Texas A&M, hoping to repeat the productive outing that Shane Sdao put together last night in the Aggies' shutout win.

The Aggies' Friday night win saw the return of Chris Hacopian to the lineup after a six-game absence with a back injury, and after homering in his first at-bat, he would later leave the game in the sixth inning after seemingly re-aggravating the injury, with Michael Earley dubbing him "day-to-day" after the game.

The first pitch of Game 2 of the weekend series is slated to start at 7:00 PM, with a possibility of another late start (around 7:30 PM) depending on when the preceding game finishes up and be sure to check back at that time for live updates as the action unfolds from Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Follow below for live updates and the box score as the game progresses.