Texas A&M Baseball Continues to Climb in Top 25 Rankings

The first full week of college baseball is in the books, and with it comes the latest D1Baseball top-25. Some teams thrived, some teams faltered, and some teams simply took care of business.

Texas A&M baseball likely falls into the third category. After being named the No. 24 program in the country, the Aggies have lived up to that ranking by staying undefeated through their first seven games. This past weekend, the Aggies secured two walk-off victories against Penn to complete their second straight sweep this season.

While head coach Michael Earley's squad hasn't faced premier competition, it's nice to see Texas A&M get off to a favorable start to its 2026 campaign. The best part? The Aggies are still figuring things out, meaning that there's room for improvement.

The Proving Ground Ahead

Jun 23, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies left fielder Caden Sorrell (13) steals second against Tennessee Volunteers second baseman Christian Moore (1) during the fifth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

So far, Texas A&M has taken care of business against a pretty manageable set of opponents. That part of the Aggies' schedule did what it was supposed to do — let the program settle in and find their footing.

While the 12th Man experience some Friday and Saturday scares against Penn this past weekend, the Aggies found a way to win in the later innings. That kind of pressure can make an entire team better when SEC conference play begins.

That being said, the road ahead looks completely different. Starting this week, the level of competition will take a noticeable jump. After facing a gritty Lamar team at home on Tuesday, the Aggies will then travel out to Globe Life Field to take on Virginia Tech, No. 1 UCLA, and Arizona State in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series.

While matchups against the Hokies and the Sun Devils are exciting in their own right, with both teams getting off to strong starts this season, the event is highlighted by the Aggies' Saturday showdown against the No. 1-ranked UCLA Bruins. Not only will the game be a true litmus test for Texas A&M, but it's also a chance to get a win over an Omaha-level team.

Even with a perfect 7-0 record, the Aggies find themselves sitting behind several programs that have already suffered losses early in the season. The No. 18 TCU Horned Frogs are seemingly getting the benefit of the doubt, with six of their first seven games coming against ranked opponents. They also faced the Bruins in a three-game series, which resulted in a UCLA sweep.

If the Aggies can perform well both at home against Lamar and at Globe Life Field this coming weekend, there's reason to believe they could make a notable jump in D1Baseball's top-25 rankings.