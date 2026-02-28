No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Virginia Tech Hokies: Live Updates, Box Score
The No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies leave College Station for the first time but stay in Texas for their first neutral site play of the season when they take part in the 2026 AmegyBank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX.
In a three-game weekend series, the Aggies first play host to the Virginia Tech Hokies in a SEC-ACC showdown Friday night.
Texas A&M rides a perfect 8-0 record on the season thus far, and Virginia Tech sits with a 7-1 record on the campaign thus far.
Aggies vs. Hokies
Shane Sdao will get the start for the Aggies, who will be happy to have star transfer Chris Hacopian back in the lineup after missing the last six games with a lower back injury.
The first pitch was originally scheduled for 7:00, but will likely be pushed back to around 7:30 after the late finish to the UCLA-Tennessee that preceded.
Either way, be sure to check back here for live updates as the actions unfolds from the home of the Texas Rangers.
Follow below for live updates as the game progresses.
Box Score
Inning
1st
Runs
Hits
Errors
Virginia Tech
0
0
1
0
No. 23 Texas A&M
Live Game Updates
Top 1st
Shane Sdao gives up a double, but is able to retire the side otherwise.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron earned a degree from Texas A&M University in journalism, with minors in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.Follow AJRaley03