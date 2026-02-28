No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Virginia Tech Hokies: Live Updates, Box Score

The No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies leave College Station for the first time but stay in Texas for their first neutral site play of the season when they take part in the 2026 AmegyBank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX.

In a three-game weekend series, the Aggies first play host to the Virginia Tech Hokies in a SEC-ACC showdown Friday night.

Texas A&M rides a perfect 8-0 record on the season thus far, and Virginia Tech sits with a 7-1 record on the campaign thus far.

Aggies vs. Hokies

Texas A&M pitcher Shane Sdao (38) throws a pitch during the first inning against Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Shane Sdao will get the start for the Aggies, who will be happy to have star transfer Chris Hacopian back in the lineup after missing the last six games with a lower back injury.

The first pitch was originally scheduled for 7:00, but will likely be pushed back to around 7:30 after the late finish to the UCLA-Tennessee that preceded.

Either way, be sure to check back here for live updates as the actions unfolds from the home of the Texas Rangers.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses.

Box Score

Inning 1st Runs Hits Errors Virginia Tech 0 0 1 0 No. 23 Texas A&M

Live Game Updates

Top 1st

Shane Sdao gives up a double, but is able to retire the side otherwise.