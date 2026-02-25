Red-Hot Bats Propel No. 23 Texas A&M To Midweek Win Over Lamar

For the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies over this past weekend, it was the pitching staff that guided them to victory over the three games.

Tuesday night, it was by far the bats of the starting lineup, who plated 25 runs on 18 hits to lead the Maroon and White past the Lamar Cardinals 25-5 in a mercy rule-shortened Tuesday night in front of the home crowd at Blue Bell Park.

With five home runs and a 12-run fourth inning, there was simply no slowing down Michael Earley's squad at the plate.

Aggie Bats Come Alive In Midweek Win

Texas A&M Aggies first baseman Gavin Grahovac (9) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The Aggies started the scoring right away in the bottom of the first inning, as Terrence Kiel II and Nico Partida both scored on wild pitches, shortly before Boston Kellner blasted a two-run home run over the left field wall to score Jake Duer and himself and give the Aggies a 4-0 lead after the first inning, more runs than they scored in their first two games against Penn last weekend combined.

Texas A&M was greatly benefited by the return of power-hitting outfielder Caden Sorrell in the batting order. The junior outfielder smacked two home runs and batted in six runs during the win, with the first homer clearing the batter's eye in center field as part of a 452-foot journey and the second a grand slam to the train tracks past the visitor's bullpen in right field.

"Yeah, I knew pretty much immediately off the bat that it was going over," Sorrell said to the media after the game. "There was good wind today, and I really got a hold of it."

The grand slam hit by Sorrell highlighted a 12-run fourth inning for the Aggies, which also saw a home run by Travis Chestnut and put the Aggies up 21-4 after just four innings of play.

The Cardinals would put up their first three runs in the top of the fourth with home runs by Brayden Evans and Kevin Duran, but even before A&M's blowout fourth inning, they were up 9-3.

The fifth inning saw Michael Earley begin to give his starters a rest, but that didn't stop the runs from coming across the plate for Texas A&M, as a three-run home run by Blake Binderup and an RBI single by Blake LaBuda put the Maroon and White at the 25 runs that they finished with.

Gavin Lyons took his first win of 2026 with ease, throwing four innings of three-hit ball with one walk and three strikeouts on 59 pitches.

Needless to say, Michael Earley was more than pleased to see a crooked number put up on the scoreboard by his boys, and how much of a higher level everything at the plate was executed Tuesday night compared to over the weekend.

"It's always great to respond to runs, whether it's they get three and you get one, or you just want to kind of kill some momentum a little bit, but I like those 12 spots, they're good," said the Aggie head coach. "I liked the overall concentration, control in the strike zone, and when it's in the zone, we swung. Swinging at the strikes, took the balls, and we did it at a really high level tonight."

Next up for the Ags is participation in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX, with their first game in the series coming Friday night at 7:00 PM against the Virginia Tech Hokies.