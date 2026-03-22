No. 23 Texas A&M Falls To No. 7 Georgia For Second Consecutive Loss

For the second straight day, the Texas A&M Aggies found themselves in an early deficit and were unable to crawl back from it, taking an 8-2 loss to the No. 7 Georgia Bulldogs in front of the home crowd at Blue Bell Park in College Station.

The Bulldogs got out to a 3-0 lead after the third inning and the Aggies spent the rest of the afternoon playing a never-ending game of catch up.

Weston Moss took his second loss on the year after allowing five hits and four earned runs over 3.1 innings.

Texas A&M Drops Second Straight Game Vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Texas A&M Aggies' Terrence Kiel II (1) dives safely into first base | Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After smacking a pinch-hit home run in last night's game, Jordy Oriach scored first for the Bulldogs with another home run, this one a solo shot in the top of the second inning.

The third inning saw two more home runs from Georgia in the form of back-to-back jacks from Tre Phillips and Daniel Jackson, giving them an early three-run lead.

A double off the bat of Caden Sorrell put the Aggies on the board in the bottom of the third inning, but a home run by Georgia shortstop Kolby Branch put the Bulldogs back up by three.

A groundout by Chris Hacopian in the fifth allowed Gavin Grahovac to score, and that was all the scoring that the Aggies got to enjoy in the Saturday afternoon showdown.

Branch wasn't done showing off his power, though, and he launched his second home run of the day with a two-run shot that kicked off a four-run sixth inning for the Bulldogs.

Ryan Black would also homer in the inning to add on another run, and Henry Allen produced an RBI single to put Georgia at the 8-2 score that they ended the day with.

Terrence Kiel II and Boston Kellner were able to again keep their on-base streaks alive in the contest, keeping them as the only two Aggies to reach base in every game in the 2026 season thus far.

The series finale between the two SEC schools is scheduled for Sunday at 3:00 PM, with the Aggies hoping to avoid the sweep at home in just their second conference series on the year.

Top Performers:

Caden Sorrell: 2-5, 2 2B, RBI

Jake Duer: 2-4, 2 1B

Nico Partida: 2-3, 2 1B, BB

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