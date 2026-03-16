No. 22 Texas A&M Drops Opening SEC Series to No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners

For the second time in three days, the No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies had a close game against the Oklahoma Sooners get away from them, resulting in a 12-11 loss for the Aggies in their opening conference series of the 2026 season.

Similar to their first loss on Friday night, the Aggies went into the bottom of the eighth inning tied with the Sooners, only to see Oklahoma score the go-ahead run that ended up sealing their fate.

This now puts Texas A&M at 16-3 on the season (1-2 SEC), and could see them drop out of the weekly rankings in D1Baseball's next edition.

Errors, Free Passes Cost Aggies in Game 3 vs. Sooners

Texas A&M Aggies' Terrence Kiel II (3) dives safely into first base | Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was a rocky start for Aiden Sims on the mound, who allowed two runs to score in the frame with one of them coming on a throwing error by the pitcher.

The second inning was no better for the Aggies as four runs would come across in the frame, including two runs coming across on a ball that was heavily directed by the brutal wins in Norman, and fell just out of Chris Hacopian's grasp, giving the Sooners a 6-0 lead after the second inning.

The Aggies would join the scoring in the top of the third with four runs of their own, coming from RBI singles off the bats of Terrence Kiel II, Caden Sorrell, and Jake Duer.

After a two-run home run from Trey Gambill in the bottom half of the same inning brought the Oklahoma lead back up to four, Sorrell and Boston Kellner would each produce RBI singles in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively, to shrink the lead back down to two.

The two SEC teams would then add another run apiece in the bottom of the sixth and top of the seventh before the Sooners rattled off two more runs in the bottom of the seventh to take an 11-7 lead, seemingly putting the game out of reach.

Texas A&M was not heading back to College Station without a fight, however, and a pair of two-RBI doubles from Sorrell and Duer quickly found the game knotted up at 11 runs each.

However, just like in Friday night's contest, the Sooners found a way in the bottom of the eighth, as Camden Johnson would draw a walk with the bases loaded to score the go-ahead run, and after Bear Harrison, Kellner, and Kiel went down in order in the ninth inning, that was all she wrote for Texas A&M's first SEC series of the year.

Grant Cunningham took the loss for the Aggies after allowing the go-ahead walk, and the Maroon and White will look to right their wrongs from the weekend when they host the Texas State Bobcats Tuesday night in College Station.