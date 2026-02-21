No. 24 Texas A&M vs. Penn Quakers, Game 2: Live Updates, Box Score

The No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies and the Penn Quakers are set for round two of their weekend series at Blue Bell Park in College Station, coming just 12 hours after the Aggies' 1-0 win Friday night.

Game 1 saw no score come across the plate for either team until the very last play of the game, when Boston Kellner's double found the outfield grass and Sawyer Farr trotted home with ease for the walk-off win.

The second game is set to begin at 2:00 PM, with Weston Moss toeing the rubber for the Maroon and White.

Aside from drawing a walk, last night saw another struggle at the dish for A&M outfielder Caden Sorrell, the reigning SEC Player of the Week, as his red-hot Opening Weekend against Tennessee Tech has been followed by a 0-for-8 slate with five strikeouts over the past two games.

Kellner, however, will look to continue an incredible first week of college ball that has already seen him put his first home run and walk-off hit under his belt in just five games.

Moss' first pitch is scheduled to cross home plate at 2:00 PM, and be sure to check back here at that time for live updates as the action unfolds in real time from College Station.

Inning 1st Penn 0 No. 24 Texas A&M 0

Live Game Updates

Top 1st

Weston Moss starts out strong with a strikeout during a perfect first inning of work.

Bottom 1st

Boston Kellner singles, but other than that, no offense comes from the Aggies in the first.

Top 2nd

Moss shuts down the Quakers in order for the second straight inning, notching two strikeouts this frame.