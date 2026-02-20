No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Penn Quakers, Game 1: Live Updates, Box Score
The 4-0 No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies open up their second weekend of play on the diamond in the 2026 season when they open Blue Bell Park's gates to the Penn Quakers.
After sweeping the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles to start the campaign, the Aggies would win their first midweek game of the season in an 8-3 affair over the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders.
As was the case last week, Shane Sdao will get the start on the mound for the Maroon and White.
Aggies vs. Quakers
The first pitch is set to fly at 6:00 PM, and be sure to check back here at that time for live updates as the action unfolds in real time from College Station.
Follow below for live updates and the box score as the game progresses.
Box Score
Inning
1st
2nd
3rd
Penn
0
0
0
Texas A&M
0
0
Live Game Updates
Top 1st
Shane Sdao gets a strikeout and two fly outs to start his outing.
Bottom 1st
Gavin Grahovac singles to start the inning, but is later caught stealing second as Caden Sorrell strikes out and Wesley Jordan grounds out to short.
Top 2nd
Shane Sdao gets all three outs via the K.
Bottom 2nd
The Aggies get two hits, but fail to bring either of the runners across the plate.
Top 3rd
Shane Sdao tacks on two more strikeouts to give him six through three innings.
