Aggies Look to Stay Hot in College World Series Opener Against Oklahoma

Under first-year coach Jim Schlossnagle, the Texas A&M Aggies baseball team has had arguably the biggest turnaround in college baseball. Now, the Aggies find themselves in the College World Series for the seventh time in program history, looking to claim their first-ever championship and show the college baseball world that they are here to stay.

Here's what you need to know about game one, from how to watch to a breakdown of the Sooners.



How to watch:

Friday at 1 p.m. Central (ESPN)

A look at Oklahoma's tournament so far

Very few teams entered the NCAA Tournament hotter than the Oklahoma Sooners. The Sooners felt they had earned a shot to host a regional, but were sent off to the Gainesville Regional. They would stay scorching hot, beating the No. 4 national seed Virginia Tech Hokies to win the Blacksburg Super Regional and make the College World Series.

Oklahoma by the numbers

Record: 42-22

Runs scored: 491

Runs allowed: 393

Team ERA: 5.41

Team Avg.: .298

Oklahoma wins this game if...

Their offense continues to stay hot at the plate and produce clutch runs. The Sooners are a team that when they are firing on all cylinders, it will feel like not a single bat in their lineup is capable of recording an out. If the Aggie pitching staff can come out and slow down the Oklahoma lineup just enough, they should find themselves in the winner's bracket come Sunday.

Texas A&M wins this game if...

Their offense provides the pitching staff enough run support to get by. Oklahoma features a scorching hot lineup entering the College World Series and one that the Aggies will want to attempt to shut down. However, that might be easier said than done which could lead to this game being a high-scoring affair. If the Aggies' lineup can do just enough to get their pitchers a lead, they may very well find themselves 1-0 in the College World Series on Friday.

