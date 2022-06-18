Texas A&M Unable to Overcome Early Deficit, Lose to Oklahoma 13-8

The Texas A&M Aggies entered the College World Series scorching hot, fresh off a Super Regional win over Louisville. They would kick off their Omaha run against another scorching hot team in future conference foes, the Oklahoma Sooners. The Aggies found themselves down early and were unable to rally, dropping their opening game of the College World Series.

No. 5 Texas A&M 8 Oklahoma 13

When your offense can put up eight runs in a game, in most cases you are well on your way to a win. However, that would not be the case for the Aggies in this one, as their pitching staff struggled mightily against a red-hot Sooner lineup.

The wheels would fall off early in this one for the Aggies, as starting pitcher Nathan Dettmer only lasted a mere 1 2/3 innings before being chased by Oklahoma after allowing seven runs on four hits and three walks. The Sooners would cap off a seven-run second inning with a three-run home run off the bat of Jimmy Crooks to make it 8-0 Oklahoma.

Texas A&M would respond though with a three-run home run of its own in the bottom of the second off the bat of Jordan Thompson, cutting the lead to 8-3. That Aggie momentum would be short lived, however, as Jack Nicklaus would launch a grand slam to make it 12-3 Oklahoma in the fourth inning.

However, the Aggies would not go down without a fight, as they put four runs on the board in the seventh inning to cut it to 12-8, capped off by a Dylan Rock RBI groundout. A solo home run from the bat of Oklahoma's John Spikerman in the top of the ninth would make it 13-8 Oklahoma, as the Aggies were unable to complete the rally and find themselves in a win or go home game on Sunday.

What's next for Texas A&M?

When the College World Series bracket was finalized, it felt inevitable that Texas A&M would have to face rival Texas. However, the Aggies undoubtedly would have preferred that come in the winner's bracket, rather than the losers bracket. If the Aggies want to keep their season alive, they must beat Texas to do so.

