Game Log: Early Errors Cost Texas A&M First Loss Against Penn
COLLEGE STATION --- Texas A&M baseball could not be off to a better start under the direction of new manager Jim Schlossnagle. Sitting at a perfect 4-0, the Aggies look to keep their winning ways at Olsen Field as they take on Penn.
Sophomore right-hander Nathan Dettmer take the mound Friday afternoon to begin the series. Last season from the bullpen, he impressed in a limited role. Dettmer appeared in 17 games, recording 49 strikeouts while logging a 3-2 record with 4.37 ERA.
In his first start, Dettmer pitched six inning, allowing three hits and a run while striking out three Fordham batters. The Aggies would go on to win 13-1 to start the Schlossnagle era off on the right foot.
Follow along live below for live updates from Blue Bell Park as the Aggies face the Quakers.
Pregame:
The Aggies have released their lineup and it is as follows
3B Kole Kaler
LF Dylan Rock
1B Jack Moss
DH Austin Bost
RF Brett Minnich
C Troy Claunch
2B Ryan Targac
CF Logan Britt
SS Kalae Harrison
P Nathan Dettmer
TOP FIRST
Pitching: Nathan Dettmer
- CF Tommy Courtney: Bunt out (5-3)
- C Jackson Appel: Groundout to first base (3-1)
- SS Craig Larsen: Double down third base
- 3B Wyatt Henesler: Groundout to shortstop (6-3)
BOTTOM FIRST
Pitching: Kevin Eaise
- Kaler: Strikeout looking
- Rock: Walks
- Moss: Groundout to third, Rock advances to second (5-3)
- Bost: Strikeout swinging
END OF FIRST INNING: Penn 0, Texas A&M 0
TOP SECOND
Pitching: Dettmer
- 2B Cole Palis: Groundout to Dettmer (1-3)
- DH Andrew Hernandez: Single
- 1B Ben Miller: Double, Hernandez advances to third
- RF Cole McGonigal: Strikeout swinging
- LF Seth Werchan: Groundout off Dettmer, fielded by Claunch (2-3)
BOTTOM SECOND
Pitching: Eaise
- Minnich: Hit by pitch
- Claunch: Single, Minnich advances to second
- Targac: Strikeout looking
- Britt: Single, Minnich to third, Claunch to second
- Harrison: Groundout, force at home plate, Claunch to third, Britt to second (5-2)
- Kaler: Flyout to center field (F8)
END OF SECOND INNING: Penn 0, Texas A&M 0
TOP THIRD
Pitching: Dettmer
- Courtney: Groundout to Harrison (6-3)
- Appel: Groundout to Targac (4-3)
- Larsen: Error on Kaler, Larsen advances to first (E5)
- Henseler: Double, Larsen scores from first
- Palis: Groundout to Targac (4-3)
BOTTOM THIRD
Pitching: Eaise
- Rock: Flyout to right field (F9)
- Moss: Walk, advances to second on passed ball
- Bost: Flyout to center field (F8)
- Minnich: Lineout to third base (5)
END OF THIRD INNING: Penn 1, Texas A&M 0
TOP FOURTH
Pitching: Dettmer
- Hernandez: Hit by pitch
- Miller: Double play to Harrison to Targac to Moss (6-4-3)
- McGonigal: Groundout to Targac (4-3)
BOTTOM FOUR
Pitching: Eaise
- Claunch: Flyout to right field (F8)
- Targac: Strikeout looking
- Britt: Single, stole second
- Harrison: Single, Britt scores from second
- Kaler: Harrison caught stealing second
END OF FOURTH INNING: Penn 1, Texas A&M 1
TOP FIFTH
Game Log: Early Errors Cost Texas A&M First Loss Against Penn
Texas A&M takes Penn in the third series at home from Olsen Field
Texas A&M Recruiting Tracker: Aggies Target In-State OL Reed, First Visit Coming?
Texas A&M Aggies Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texas A&M looking to improve on an already impressive class.
South Carolina Routs Aggies in Gary Blair's Home Finale
Texas A&M unveils "Gary Blair Court," but Gamecocks spoil the party
Pitching: Dettmer
- Werchan: Strikeout looking
- Courtney: Error on Kaler, Courtney advances to first
- Appel: Groundout to the Harrison, Courtney advances to second (6-3)
- Larsen: Flyout to right field (F9)
BOTTOM FIFTH
Pitching: Eaise
- Kaler: Walk
- Rock: Flyout to center field (F8)
Pitching change: Owen Coady replaces Eaise
- Moss: Single, Kaler advances to third
- Bost: Double play to shortstop (6-4-3)
END OF FIFTH INNING: Penn 1, Texas A&M 1
Eaise Pitching Line: 4.1 IP, 3H, 4K, 1ER
TOP SIXTH
Pitching: Dettmer
- Henesler: Single
- Palis: Strikeout looking
- Hernandez: Flyout to Britt (F8)
- Miller: Strikeout looking
BOTTOM SIXTH
Pitching: Coady
- Minnich: Strikeout looking
- Claunch: Flyout to center field (F8)
- Targac: Flyout to right field (F9)
END OF SIXTH INNING: Penn 1, Texas A&M 1
Dettmer Pitching Line: 6IP, 5H, 4K, 1ER
TOP SEVENTH
Pitching: Jacob Palish
- McGonigal: Strikeout looking
- Werchan: Popout to Kaler (5)
- Courtney: Groundout to Moss, toss to Palish (3-1)
BOTTOM SEVENTH
Pitching: Coady
- Britt: Strikeout swinging
- Harrison: Strikeout swinging
- Kaler: Single
- Rock: Walk, advance to second
- Moss: Flyout to left field (F7)
END OF SEVENTH INNING: Penn 1, Texas A&M 1
TOP EIGHTH
Pitching: Palish
- Appel: Single
-Larsen: Sacrifice bunt, Appel advances to second (5-3)
- Henseler: Intentional walk
- Palis: Single, Appel scores, Henseler to third, Palis advances to second on throw.
PITCHING CHANGE: Robert Hogan replaces Palish
Palish Pitching Line: 1.1IP, 2H, 1K, 1ER
- Hernandez: Fly out to Britt (F8)
- Miller: Flyout to Rock (F7)
BOTTOM EIGHTH
Pitching: Coady
- Bost: Single
- Minnich: Strikeout looking
- Claunch: Double, Bost to third
- Targac: Strikeout swinging
- Britt: Strikeout swinging
END OF EIGHTH INNING: Penn 2, Texas A&M 1
TOP NINTH
Pitching: Hogan
- McGonigal: Flyout to Rock (F7)
- Werchan: Strikeout looking
- Courtney: Single
- Appel: Flyout to Britt (F8)
BOTTOM NINTH
Pitching: Coady
Pinch Hitter: Taylor Smith for Kalae Harrison: Strikeout swinging
Kaler: Groundout to first (3-1)
Rock: Strikeout swinging
FINAL: Penn 2, Texas A&M 1
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!
Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!
Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here