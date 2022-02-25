Skip to main content

Game Log: Early Errors Cost Texas A&M First Loss Against Penn

Texas A&M takes Penn in the third series at home from Olsen Field

COLLEGE STATION --- Texas A&M baseball could not be off to a better start under the direction of new manager Jim Schlossnagle. Sitting at a perfect 4-0, the Aggies look to keep their winning ways at Olsen Field as they take on Penn. 

Sophomore right-hander Nathan Dettmer take the mound Friday afternoon to begin the series. Last season from the bullpen, he impressed in a limited role. Dettmer appeared in 17 games, recording 49 strikeouts while logging a 3-2 record with 4.37 ERA. 

In his first start, Dettmer pitched six inning, allowing three hits and a run while striking out three Fordham batters. The Aggies would go on to win 13-1 to start the Schlossnagle era off on the right foot. 

Follow along live below for live updates from Blue Bell Park as the Aggies face the Quakers. 

Pregame:

The Aggies have released their lineup and it is as follows

3B Kole Kaler

LF Dylan Rock

1B Jack Moss  

DH Austin Bost 

RF Brett Minnich 

C Troy Claunch 

2B Ryan Targac  

CF Logan Britt

SS Kalae Harrison 

P Nathan Dettmer

TOP FIRST 

Pitching: Nathan Dettmer 

- CF Tommy Courtney: Bunt out (5-3)

- C Jackson Appel: Groundout to first base (3-1)

- SS Craig Larsen: Double down third base

- 3B Wyatt Henesler: Groundout to shortstop (6-3)

BOTTOM FIRST

Pitching: Kevin Eaise

- Kaler: Strikeout looking 

- Rock: Walks

- Moss: Groundout to third, Rock advances to second (5-3)

- Bost: Strikeout swinging

END OF FIRST INNING: Penn 0, Texas A&M 0

TOP SECOND

Pitching: Dettmer

- 2B Cole Palis: Groundout to Dettmer (1-3)

- DH Andrew Hernandez: Single 

- 1B Ben Miller: Double, Hernandez advances to third 

- RF Cole McGonigal: Strikeout swinging

- LF Seth Werchan: Groundout off Dettmer, fielded by Claunch (2-3)

BOTTOM SECOND

Pitching: Eaise

- Minnich: Hit by pitch 

- Claunch: Single, Minnich advances to second 

- Targac: Strikeout looking

- Britt: Single, Minnich to third, Claunch to second

- Harrison: Groundout, force at home plate, Claunch to third, Britt to second (5-2)

- Kaler: Flyout to center field (F8)

END OF SECOND INNING: Penn 0, Texas A&M 0

TOP THIRD 

Pitching: Dettmer

- Courtney: Groundout to Harrison (6-3)

- Appel: Groundout to Targac (4-3)

- Larsen: Error on Kaler, Larsen advances to first (E5)

- Henseler: Double, Larsen scores from first 

- Palis: Groundout to Targac (4-3)

BOTTOM THIRD

Pitching: Eaise

- Rock: Flyout to right field (F9)

- Moss: Walk, advances to second on passed ball 

- Bost: Flyout to center field (F8)

- Minnich: Lineout to third base (5)

END OF THIRD INNING: Penn 1, Texas A&M 0

TOP FOURTH

Pitching: Dettmer

- Hernandez: Hit by pitch 

- Miller: Double play to Harrison to Targac to Moss (6-4-3)

- McGonigal: Groundout to Targac (4-3)

BOTTOM FOUR

Pitching: Eaise

- Claunch: Flyout to right field (F8)

- Targac: Strikeout looking 

- Britt: Single, stole second 

- Harrison: Single, Britt scores from second 

- Kaler: Harrison caught stealing second 

END OF FOURTH INNING: Penn 1, Texas A&M 1

TOP FIFTH

Pitching: Dettmer

- Werchan: Strikeout looking 

- Courtney: Error on Kaler, Courtney advances to first

- Appel: Groundout to the Harrison, Courtney advances to second (6-3)

- Larsen: Flyout to right field (F9)

BOTTOM FIFTH

Pitching: Eaise

- Kaler: Walk

- Rock: Flyout to center field (F8)

Pitching change: Owen Coady replaces Eaise

- Moss: Single, Kaler advances to third 

- Bost: Double play to shortstop (6-4-3)

END OF FIFTH INNING: Penn 1, Texas A&M 1

Eaise Pitching Line: 4.1 IP, 3H, 4K, 1ER

TOP SIXTH

Pitching: Dettmer

- Henesler: Single 

- Palis: Strikeout looking 

- Hernandez: Flyout to Britt (F8)

- Miller: Strikeout looking

BOTTOM SIXTH

Pitching: Coady

- Minnich: Strikeout looking

- Claunch: Flyout to center field (F8)

- Targac: Flyout to right field (F9)

END OF SIXTH INNING: Penn 1, Texas A&M 1

Dettmer Pitching Line: 6IP, 5H, 4K, 1ER

TOP SEVENTH 

Pitching: Jacob Palish 

- McGonigal: Strikeout looking

- Werchan: Popout to Kaler (5)

- Courtney: Groundout to Moss, toss to Palish (3-1)

BOTTOM SEVENTH 

Pitching: Coady

- Britt: Strikeout swinging 

- Harrison: Strikeout swinging 

- Kaler: Single

- Rock: Walk, advance to second

- Moss: Flyout to left field (F7)

END OF SEVENTH INNING: Penn 1, Texas A&M 1

TOP EIGHTH 

Pitching: Palish 

- Appel: Single 

-Larsen: Sacrifice bunt, Appel advances to second (5-3)

- Henseler: Intentional walk

- Palis: Single, Appel scores, Henseler to third, Palis advances to second on throw. 

PITCHING CHANGE: Robert Hogan replaces Palish 

Palish Pitching Line: 1.1IP, 2H, 1K, 1ER

- Hernandez: Fly out to Britt (F8)

- Miller: Flyout to Rock (F7)

BOTTOM EIGHTH 

Pitching: Coady

- Bost: Single 

- Minnich: Strikeout looking

- Claunch: Double, Bost to third 

- Targac: Strikeout swinging

- Britt: Strikeout swinging 

END OF EIGHTH INNING:  Penn 2, Texas A&M 1 

TOP NINTH

Pitching: Hogan

- McGonigal: Flyout to Rock (F7)

- Werchan: Strikeout looking 

- Courtney: Single 

- Appel: Flyout to Britt (F8)

BOTTOM NINTH

Pitching: Coady

Pinch Hitter: Taylor Smith for Kalae Harrison: Strikeout swinging 

Kaler: Groundout to first (3-1)

Rock: Strikeout swinging 

FINAL: Penn 2, Texas A&M 1

