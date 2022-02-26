COLLEGE STATION -- You win some, you lose some in the game of baseball. Texas A&M finally found itself on the losing side under Jim Schlossnagle.

An early error by Aggies third baseman Kole Kaler cost Texas A&M a run, which was the difference-maker in a 2-1 loss to Penn. The Aggies (4-1) tallied six hits early, but couldn't keep up with Quakers relief pitcher Owen Coday (1-0), who struck out eight batters, including the side in the ninth inning.

"You have to give a lot of credit to the lefty," Schlossnagle said. "For their first game of the year to come down here and do that, you have to tip your cap them."

Aggies sophomore right-hander Nathan Dettmer tried to stay warm in the 30-degree weather from the dugout. He worked in several pregame stretches to keep his arm loose in the icy conditions and for the most part succeeded.

Dettmer pitched six innings, allowing five hits while striking out four. With two outs in the third inning, Kaler's error allowed Penn shortstop Craig Larsen to take first. Two pitches later, Quakers third baseman Wyatt Henseler doubled down the third base line to make it 1-0.

Dettmer minimized the damage, working out of jams in the third and fifth innings with runners in scoring position.

"It definitely helps to have the confidence to know that the next guy up is one I can get out," Dettmer said. "That definitely helped out."

It's not as if the Aggies didn't have chances to score. After tying the game in the fourth inning, A&M had a runner on third with one out. Aggies designated hitter Austin Bost would ground out into a double play, negating a chance to take to the lead.

A&M reliever Jacob Palish (0-1) started his afternoon strong with a clean inning in the seventh. He would give up a lead-off single to Quakers catcher Jackson Appel before intentionally walking Henseler. Second baseman Cole Palish followed with a bloop single to right, giving the Quakers the lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Bost would single up the middle before catcher Troy Claunch hit a double to right field to put two runners in scoring position. Coday worked out of trouble by striking out back-to-back Aggies.

"There's three things that happen in a game: you pitch, play defense and get timely hits," Schlossnagle said. "For the most part we pitched and played good defense on a tough day, but we didn't get a timely hit."

Schlossnagle said that losses happen in baseball, and it's about how you fight back. A&M still can win the series with wins Saturday and Sunday.

"It's way more about how we respond to this than what happened today," Schlossnagle said.

The Aggies return to Olsen Field on Saturday with Micah Dallas (1-0) on the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.

