Texas A&M Baseball Coaching Hires Show Aggies Are Ready To Win

An improved coaching staff says the Aggies want to win soon.
A new college baseball champion was recently crowned, and lo and behold, it comes from the Southeastern Conference in the form of the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

That's the very reason Texas A&M is so desperate to build up its program to a championship-caliber level. The Aggies have had to watch other SEC teams like Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and Mississippi State and former Big 12 rival Texas compete for a national championship in Omaha, Nebraska, while the Texas A&M season has been long over. 

Thankfully, a major movement is happening to put the Aggies back on the baseball map, and back into the national championship spotlight, sooner than later.

That started with the hiring of longtime TCU coach Jim Schlosnagle. And Texas A&M has made equal strides in the coaching world with who they have brought in to fill out the coaching staff under Schlosnagle.

Michael Earley came to the Aggies from Arizona State after serving as the hitting coach there for the past four years. Days after the Earley hire, A&M hired former LSU player and coach Nolan Cain, who has proven to be one of the best recruiters in the country.

More recently, the Aggies have added Arizona pitching coach Nate Yeskie, after a trip to the College World Series with the Wildcats.

It very likely took quite a financial commitment to lure these coaches away from their respective schools. Maybe even more than football, the SEC baseball is an absolute beast. And if Texas A&M is to compete, it will have to invest heavily in baseball as it does in football. And with these coaching hires, it seems likely that's the goal.

Schlosnagle took a TCU program with zero winning history and delivered them to Omaha five times, including four straight from 2014-2017. 

While the task with the Aggies might not be the same as with TCU, the job might be tougher. The SEC has a much better volume of historically great baseball programs than the Big 12 does. 

It's going to be quite a challenge for Schlosnagle and the company, but the Texas A&M athletic department seems committed to it.

