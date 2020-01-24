Texas A&M Earns Praise in Preseason Coach's Poll

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A & M's Baseball program has been the most consistent team over the past decade in Aggieland. As the 2020 season rapidly approaches, the NCAA would tend to agree with the Aggies' success.

According to USA Today's Coach's Poll, the Aggies will begin the season as the No.21 team in the country. Earlier this month, Perfect Game magazine ranked A & M's program as the No.20 team for the start of the season.

The Aggies will return ace pitcher in left-handed Asa Lacy. The junior was named as a preseason All-American earlier this week after a successful 2019 campaign. During A & M's season, Lacy would go 8-4 as a starter, throw 130 strikeouts and finish his year with a 2.13 ERA.

The Aggies will combine the success of the southpaw with the return of sophomore Chris Weber. In his first season at Blue Bell Park, he would finish with a 4-1 record with a 3.18 ERA, appearing in 21 total games. Christian Roa and Chandler Jozwaik should round the starting rotation for manager Rob Childress' roster.

On offense, the Aggies will need to replace the production of shortstop Braden Shewmake. The Atlanta Braves would select the junior with the 21st selection in last summer's draft after Shewmake would finish his final season with a .313 batting average, six home runs, 47 RBIs, and nine stolen bases.

A & M will rely heavily on production from second baseman Bryce Blaum, who hit for .292, a team-high nine home runs and 32 RBIs. Catcher Mike Hoehner will return behind the plate after hitting for .292, three homers and 30 RBI's.

Vanderbilt, the reigning national champion, would come at the top spot as one of nine programs from the SEC mentioned in the top 25. Georgia (No.4), Arkansas (No.5), Mississippi State (No.6), Auburn (No.9) and Florida (No.10) would round out the top 10. LSU (No.12), Ole Miss (No.23) and A & M would round out the list while both South Carolina and Tennessee received votes.

The Aggies will begin the 2020 season with a three-game home series vs. Miami (Ohio) from Feb. 14-16.