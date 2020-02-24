AllAggies
Texas A&M's Bryce Blaum Named SEC Player Of The Week

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M infielder Bryce Blaum was named SEC Co-Player of the Week following his success during the team's 5-0. The SEC office would make the announcement Monday morning.

Blaum was the driving force for the Aggies offense in games against Stephen F. Austin, Prairie View A&M and Army. For the week, he would tally 12 runs scored and 10 RBIs. Blaum would also lead the conference in doubles (5) stolen bases (5) and walks (9) for the week. Blaaum would finish the week with .720 on-base percentage and a .500 batting average going 7-for-14.

Scoring early has been vital to the Aggies' 8-0 start of the season. In four of the last five games, Blaum has scored a run in the first running. Against the Panthers, Blaum became the first Aggie to score four times in the first two innings of a game.

In the series sweep against Army West Point, he'd reached base nine times with three hits, four walks and two HBP. Blaum would score two runs in each game and added one double, five RBI and three steals.

"We're just sawing out to what coach Kai has been preaching to us about playing fast," Blaum said Sunday following the 14-12 victory over Army. "When you have a nine-year big leaguer over at first base, that helps you out a lot."

For the season, Blaum is hitting .346 with 14 runs, five doubles, 13 RBI and seven stolen bases. He leads the league in walks and RBIs while ranking second in runs, doubles and stolen bases.

The Aggies return to Blue Bell Park Tuesday with a 6:32 p.m. contest against Houston Baptist. The team will close out their 10-game homestand Wednesday when the team faces Incarnate Word. 

